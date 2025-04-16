Michael Oppegard’s complete-game gem lifts Riverside-Brookfield: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Riverside-Brookfield 3, Ridgewood 1

Michael Oppegard tossed a complete-game four-hitter with seven strikeouts, Jaden Despe drove in two runs and Sean Campbell was 3 for 4 at the plate for the Bulldogs.

Westmont 17, Walther Christian 2 (5 innings)

Ricky Yenkin drove in four runs and scored twice, Nikolai Baldwin had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored and Briggs Templeton scored four runs and drove in two for Westmont (9-7-1).

Wheaton Academy 6, Timothy Christian 3

Brandon Kiebles and Eli Tate each went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Warriors (7-8). Carson Miller struck out six over six innings for Wheaton Academy.

Glenbard East 12, West Chicago 1

Josh Ziemer was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs and Brian Kud 2 for 3 with three RBIs as part of a 14-hit attack for the Rams (8-4).

Glenbard South 14, Fenton 7

Jacob Garbett tripled and drove in three runs and Nate Melon was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Raiders (8-6), who scored four runs in the first and five in the second.

Lyons 13, Glenbard West 9

The Lions scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the win in Glen Ellyn. Liam Hepner had two doubles and five RBIs and Joey Lewison was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Glenbard West (4-8).

Lemont 24, Hillcrest 1

Zane Schneider had two hits, including a homer, and five RBIs as part of an 18-hit attack for Lemont (9-2-1).

Montini 10, Aurora Central Catholic 0

Drew Church went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Broncos (8-6).

Wheaton North 5, St. Charles North 4

Jacob Kurtz singled in the tying and go-ahead runs in the bottom of the sixth and Jacob Johnson homered, drove in three runs and scored two for the Falcons (4-6-1).

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Geneva 7

Jacob Conover homered twice and drove in four runs and Caleb Mease was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Tigers (3-9-1).

Willowbrook 6, Downers Grove South 3

Jesus Torres singled in the go-ahead run in Willowbrook’s three-run fifth and Jake Bonino was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Warriors (10-4).

York 11, Hinsdale Central 8

Luke Pieczynski went 3 for 4 with a homer, triple and four RBIs and Nick Allen went 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored for the Dukes (12-1). Patrick Connors was 2 for 4 with three runs scored for Hinsdale.

Softball

Glenbard West 10, Hinsdale South 5

Megan Stieglitz went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Caroline Semprevivo went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Hilltoppers.

Wheaton Warrenville South 10, Naperville Central 7

Abby Mease went 4 for 4 with a double, Nelia Kirchun went 3 for 4 with a homer and Lily Bobor also went deep as part of the Tigers’ 15-hit attack.

Glenbard North 16, Oak Park-River Forest 10

Alexis Frcek, Madelyn Woitas and Gianna Frcek all homered for the Panthers.

Glenbard East 18, Ridgewood 2

Marley Szeluga homered, scored two runs and drove in three and Lilly Carver was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Rams (7-1).

IC Catholic Prep 14, Glenbard South 7

Lucy Russ was 4 for 5 with three doubles and seven RBIs and Kelly Cahill had two doubles and three RBIs for the Knights (9-4).

Aurora Central Catholic 13, Lyons 2

Ava Jacklin had a double, run scored and RBI for the Lions.

Providence 9, Montini 1

Kat Filkowski was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Montini (8-6).

Willowbrook 21, Proviso West 0

Sonia Ruchala homered twice, drove in five runs and scored three and Allison Coppersmith also went deep and scored three runs and drove in three for the Warriors (5-5).

York 7, Addison Trail 5

Maggie Demopoulos was 3 for 4 with a triple, run scored and an RBI for the Dukes (10-4).

Boys Volleyball

Bolingbrook d. Willowbrook 25-14, 25-18

Dean Romano had four kills and TJ Radomski had three kills for Willowbrook (2-7).

Benet d. Naperville North 23-25, 25-16, 25-23

Reed Hefley had 12 kills and Aris Maurukas added seven for Benet.