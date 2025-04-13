Glenbard West rolls to Springfest tournament title

LOMBARD – The Springfest boys volleyball invitational at Glenbard East on Saturday proved to be Glenbard West’s from the outset.

Over five wins in as many matches, the Hilltoppers won every set and had an 88-point differential. It culminated with a 25-16, 25-22 win over West Aurora in the championship match.

“This is our first opportunity to be in a championship,” Glenbard West coach Christine Giunta-Mayer said. “We haven’t been here. This is a brand-new team. I’m returning two starters. That’s it. We have to learn how to deal with the pressure of that and learn how to fight for the championship.”

Senior Charlie Clifford led Glenbard West with 10 kills in the final match to go with two blocks and eight digs. He got plenty of help during that match from senior setter Owen Bare, the first player in their rotation who returned after recovering from a dislocated knee, with 15 assists, two aces and eight digs.

Rounding out the Hilltoppers’ key contributors against the Blackhawks were junior Andrew Fanella, who had 12 assists, one ace and four digs, and junior libero Brendan Markey with 10 digs and one ace.

“This was the first time we’ve run a 6-2 (rotation),” Giunta-Mayer said. “I haven’t done it in years. This might be the time to do it. Not sure.”

West Aurora rallied late in the second set, fending off one match point after another to keep hopes for a third set alive. But after a timeout, Clifford wrapped the championship up with the winning kill.

“I thought it’d go to Henry (Truitt),” Clifford said. “Henry’s our guy. Him, (Luke) Bauchman, our middle two, he could have terminated it. I was just, like, there just in case. I love that we just have so many options like to put the ball away in that scenario.”

The Hilltoppers were well-rested for the title match. After beating Neuqua Valley, 25-18, 25-22, in the semifinals, they watched some of the rest of the other semifinal match on the adjacent court. That’s where West Aurora battled back from losing the first set to Glenbard North and had a close third set before winning, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23.

“I think we were probably the only team that thought we would make it to the finals,” said Blackhawks coach Grant Marlowe. “If you had to survey every coach, we probably would have had us here in the finals.”

The four semifinalists had two selections apiece for the all-tournament team. As part of the tournament champion Hilltoppers, Truitt was named MVP of the event, and Clifford joined him on that team.

Seniors Quinn Reynolds and Gabriel Gonzales made the team for the Blackhawks, senior outside hitter Chase Marston and senior setter Dhruva Jasti got it for the third-place Wildcats, and seniors Bradley Nguyen and Josh Meijia for the fourth-place Panthers.

There also was one all-tournament selection apiece for the four teams that came close to the semifinals but didn’t qualify. They were senior middle hitter Mike Ogarzalek of fifth-place Lake Park, senior outside hitter Bryce Grogan of sixth-place Conant, junior defensive specialist Nico Fallara of seventh-place Downers Grove South, and freshman defensive specialist Glorie Emena of eighth-place Glenbard East.

South Elgin earned ninth place in the tournament by defeating Schaumburg, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20.

St. Francis went winless in pool play but salvaged wins over Romeoville and Andrew to place 13th.

