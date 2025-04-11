Suburban Life 2025 boys track and field preview capsules

Here are previews of boys track and field teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Brian Quick

Last year’s finish: Third at the East Suburban Catholic Conference meet

Top returning athletes: Will Yacullo, sr., hurdles/sprints; Val Cordova, sr., long jump; Aiden Hulett, sr., 1600/3200; Finn Richards, sr., 1600/3200; Jeffrey Lange, sr., 800; Griffin Schneid, sr., 400/800; Declan Diamond, jr., pole vault; Conor Evers, jr., sprints; Bob Johnson, jr., 1600/3200; Will Schaeffer, jr., 400/800; Jack Sciortino, jr., shot put/discus; Will Niziolek, so., triple jump/hurdles; Lucas Catapia, so., sprints; Dean Meah, so., shot put/discus

Top new athletes: Liam Hruby, fr., 1600/3200

Worth noting: Benet took second at the indoor conference meet and had three qualifiers for the inaugural indoor championships – Scheid (400), Diamond (pole vault) and Yacullo (60 high hurdles). Yacullo is a returning state qualifier in both hurdles events, Schneid in the 800 and Richards in the 3,200. Hulett was a state qualifier in cross country and swimming. Sciortino finished indoor with a 40-foot throw making him one of the top throwers going into outdoor.

“Despite having a smaller team (55), the group is very talented,” Quick said. “We have many returning athletes which makes us strong for 2025. A slight down year last season at conference taking third. We will contend for a conference championship and get as many athletes qualified for the state meet.”

Coach: Andrew Andelmann

Last year’s finish: Sixth place as a team at Class 3A state meet; sectional champions

Top returning athletes: Philip Cupial, jr., distance; Grant Schroder, sr., distance; Will Surratt, jr., distance; Brady Travers, sr., distance; Emanuel Murphy, sr., 400/relays; Ethan Murphy, sr., relays; Max Troha, jr., relays; Terrence Burton, jr., hurdles; James Potter, jr., triple jump; Mac Laforge, jr., discus; Jake Davero, jr.

Top new athletes: Thimotee Denou, sr., relays; Dominic McInnis., fr., sprints; Baker Glomb, so., sprints; Ethan Whitelock, so., triple jump

Worth noting: Downers Grove North’s 4x800 relay of which Surratt, Schroder and Cupial were a part of is the defending state champion. The Trojans also won the 2024 Nike Outdoor Nationals in the event and in the winter ran the second-fastest indoor time in Illinois history in the event. Cupial is also the defending state champion in the open 1,600 and defending conference champion in the 3,200. Travers is a returning state qualifier in the 3,200, Emanuel Murphy in the 400, 4x200 and 4x400, Ethan Murphy in the 4x100 and 4x200 and Troha in the 4x200 and 4x400. Denou, who missed last season due to injury, was part of the Trojans’ record-setting 4x400 relay that had the fourth-fastest time in Illinois Class 3A indoors.

“We are really pleased with how our indoor campaign went and the growth we saw, especially from younger guys who have stepped in to fill some of those roles after graduating a very strong class last season,” Andelmann said. “That said, we are fortunate to still be returning a roster of a lot of guys with big race experience at the state meet over the last few seasons, and those guys are excited to help lead the way for us.”

Coach: Michael Farthing

Last year’s finish: First in the West Suburban Gold

Top returning athletes: Conrad Saner, so., 800/1600; Andrew Erdal, jr., 400/800; John Clinton, jr., 1600/3200; Billy Neumann, sr., 1600/3200; Chris Janota, jr., 800; Will Miller, jr., 800/1600; AJ Handy, jr., 800; TJ Harvat, sr., 1600/3200; Nick Leonardo, sr., 800; Jaxon Flakus, sr., 110 hurdles; Teyous Sharkey, jr., 110 hurdles; Jake Steele, sr., 100/200/400/triple jump; Jordan Parrott, sr., 200/400/high jump; Tayshaun Austin, so., 100/200; Mike Gentile, so., shot put/discus; Antoine Hardin, jr., 100/long jump/triple jump; Brady Will, so., triple jump/high jump; Patrick Durkin, jr., pole vault; Jacobi Spriggins, sr., shot put; Griffen Smott, sr., high jump

Top new athletes: Seth Siuda, so., 100/200/long jump

Worth noting: Downers Grove South had one of the most successful indoor seasons in recent history. The Mustangs placed third at the North Central Invite, second at Burlington Central, first at the Proviso West Invite, and won their 30th West Suburban Gold Conference championship. The team broke seven school and/or conference records during the indoor season. Saner, the indoor conference 1,600 champ, broke the school’s indoor 1,600 record of 4:18.22 at the Illinois Indoor Championship. The 4x800 relay of Clinton, Janota, Miller and Handy broke the conference record with a time of 8:20.65. Hardin was the indoor conference long jump champ.

“DGS is looking to qualify for the state meet in each of the relays as well as the individuals in a variety of individual events, such as the 100, 200, long jump, 800, 1600 and pole vault,” Farthing said. “Our expectations are to win our 30th conference championship and place top five in our sectional meet.

Glenbard East

Coach: Pat Walker

Last year’s finish: Second place in Upstate Eight Conference

Top returning athletes: Josh Roimicher, sr., sprints/relays; Amonte Cook, sr., sprints/relays; Michael Orive, sr., relays/long jump; Stevyn Fox, sr., high jump/relays; Chris Renford, sr., jumps; Max Salek, sr., high jump/pole vault; Mason Hephner, jr., 1600/relays; Alex Hernandez, so., 800; Myles Pascasio, sr., 300 hurdles

Worth noting: The Rams are primed for outdoor season after a strong indoor season that saw them finish second to West Aurora at the Upstate Eight indoor conference meet. Roimicher is a returning state qualifier in the 100-meter dash, and Roimicher, Cook and Orive all return from the state-qualifying 4x200 relay. Renford narrowly missed state qualifying in the long jump, going 6.73 meters at the sectional meet.

“With strong returning leadership and a dedicated group of underclassmen stepping up, the Rams are excited for what promises to be a season filled with standout performances and postseason potential,” Walker said.

Coach: Doug Gorski

Last year’s finish: First place in the Upstate Eight Conference

Top returning athletes: Thomas Jochum, so., distance; Kyle Quaide-Bowman, jr., pole vault; Elijah Danguilan, jr., high jump; Henry Riley, jr., shot put/discus; Luke Van Tholen, sr., 400; Lucas Galas, sr., 800

Top new athletes: Giancarlo Pietrasanta, fr., 800/1600

Worth noting: The Raiders last year won the Upstate Eight indoor and outdoor titles, as well as a sectional championship, and qualified 12 for state with five reaching the finals as Glenbard South finished fourth in Class 2A, one point away from third. Jochum finished second in the Class 2A state cross country meet last fall. Quaide-Bowman, a returning state qualifier, broke Glenbard South’s pole vault record this spring with an attempt of 4.88 meters (16 feet). Danguilan (high jump) and Riley (shot put and discus) are returning state qualifiers. Galas and Pietrasanta have run times in the 800 and 800/1,600, respectively, that would qualify them for state.

“Our goals for this year are to win the Upstate 8 Conference meet and the sectional meets, as well as to qualify multiple events for the state primaries and aim for several events to advance to the state Finals at EIU,” Gorski said. “We are striving for a top five finish at the 2A state meet.”

Coach: Jim Dickerson

Last year’s finish: Fourth place in the West Suburban Gold

Top returning athletes: Amari Alexander, sr., sprints; DeAndre Thomas, sr., sprints; Langston Love, sr., relays; Wojtek Gilarski, jr., distance; Dziugas Meiliulis, sr., mid-distance; Ethan Frankel, sr., mid-distance; Andrew Petersen, sr., mid-distance; Javi Terrell, so., mid-distance; Luke Brossard, jr., throws; Colton Campbell, so., high jump

Worth noting: Dickerson said Hinsdale South has great numbers but a smaller core of experienced athletes. “We have a handful of talented, experienced tough athletes who will score points at virtually every meet,” he said. The 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays are all eyeing state qualifying. Thomas, the indoor conference champion in the 55 and Top Times qualifier in the 60 and 200, and Gilarski, fifth in the 3,200 at Top Times and a two-time state cross country qualifier, both had breakout indoor seasons. Alexander, seventh at state and conference and sectional champion in the 100 last year, is progressing well from a football injury which delayed the start of his competitive season, and ran some promising 55-meter dashes toward the end of indoor season. He won the 60-meter dash at Top Times. Brossard and Campbell will be Hinsdale South’s field event stalwarts.

Coach: Frank Kovach

Top returning athletes: Dominic Patnaude-Noodwang, jr., 100/4x100; Andrew Ascolani, so., 100/4x100; Nathan Murray, so., 400/4x400; Daniel Jaquez, jr., high jump; Daniel Foy, sr., pole vault; Scott Biedess, so., 800; Adam Mustafa, sr., 1600; Gavin Abad, so., 1600; Sam Scoville, jr., 800/3200

Top new athletes: Ethan DiNello., fr., 100/200/long jump

Worth noting: Lemont is hoping to, at least, advance Jaquez to state. Lemont placed second at its home indoor invite on March 15. Jaquez and Foy competed at the Top Times meet, Jaquez placing 10th in the high jump and Foy sixth in the pole vault.

Coach: Eric Brechtel

Top returning athletes: Nolan Ferris, sr., 3200; Nino Pesola, so., distance; Santino Florio, sr.; Nico Castaldo, jr.; Vince Irion, sr.; Nick Irion, sr.; Joey Gabreleski, jr.

Top new players: Joey Neustadt, so.

Worth noting: Ferris is a returning state qualifier in the 3,200 and all-state in cross country last fall, as was Fesola. Florio, the Irion brothers and Neustadt set the indoor school record in the 4x200 and ran the 10th fastest time in Class 2A indoors.

“This is a really talented group and we hope to be very competitive in the sprint relays (4x100 & 4x200) with a solid group of six guys that can contribute in some way (Florio, Irions, Calstado, Gabrelski, Neustadt), as well as in the 3,200 and 1,600 with Nolan Ferris and Nino Pesola,” Brechtel said.

Coach: Kendall Lager

Top returning athletes: Alex Rodriguez; Orlando Sandoval; Miguel Flores; Christian Valdez

Worth noting: Rodriguez, Sandoval and Flores were all members of the first-place West Suburban Gold cross country team. Another state qualifier in the 400, Valdez, returns as well. Morton set a school record in the 4x800 indoors and is hoping to break that record again once the weather clears.

Coach: Paris Lewis

Top returning athletes: Trenton Walker, jr., triple jump/sprints; Nolan Daly, sr., discus; Michael Kanzer, sr., 400; Daniel Lewis, jr., 1600/3200; Henry Sakalas, so., sprints/jumps; Garrett Reese, sr., jumps/relays

Top new athletes: Jake Cestone, jr., 100/200; Edward McClain, jr., 100/200; Frankie Nichols, jr., hurdles/relays; Ryan Walsh, so., long jump/sprint relays; Cash Coleman, so., hurdles/jumps; Hank Sakalas, so., hurdles

Worth noting: Walker is the school record holder, two-time state qualifier and defending conference and sectional champion in the triple jump. Daly is the school record holder, two-time state qualifier and defending sectional champion in the discus. Lewis is the school record holder in the 1,600 and 3,200. Kanzer qualified for Top Times in the 400. Henry Sakalas was a member of the state-qualifying 4x400 last year and Reese is a returning state qualifier in triple jump.

“This season we have a good balanced roster to compete in each track and field event,” Lewis said. “We are fortunate to have returning state qualifiers to step up as leaders. The continued focus is on staying healthy with the focus of improving weekly. Our outdoor schedule should position this team to gain the valuable experience necessary to grow as one.”

Coach: Jason Accardi

Top returners: Michael Coco, jr. (distance); Nolan Kiley, jr. (sprints); Gavin Grover, sr. (pole vault)

Top newcomer: Alexzander Taylor, fr. (sprints, jumps)

Worth noting: The Spartans will have a smaller team in 2025 that will look to grow throughout the season. Accardi said he has high hopes that Coco and Grover will qualify for the Class 2A state meet in their events.

-- Joel Boenitz

Coach: Brian Dunne

Last year’s finish: Sixth as a team at Class 1A state meet

Top returning athletes: Michael Aho, senior (sprints/distance); Charlie Cossairt, senior (throws, particularly shot put); Taj Lewis, senior (throws); Colin McDaniels, sophomore (distance); Konor Rogers (sophomore, jumps); Yannis Tutuianu (sprints)

Top new athletes: Lucas Fears, senior (sprints); Luke Jimenea, freshman (sprints); Sean Patterson (sprints/distance)

Worth noting: The Sentinels are coming off a banner 2024 season. Abe Johnson, now a member of the Eastern Illinois track team, won the state championship in the long jump and was runner-up in high jump and triple jump, enabling Westmont to finish sixth in the team standings – the program’s best-ever. Aho is a returning state qualifier, but Westmont also graduated returning state finalists Paul Lalonde and Billy McGhie.

“It is going to be hard to replace the group that we graduated last spring. Those were big points every meet last spring,” Dunne said. “This year, we move into the Chicago Prep Conference this spring and are looking to compete for the conference championship and the goal is always to qualify athletes for the state meet in May.”

Coach: Chris Felinski

Last year’s finish: Second in the Chicagoland Christian Conference

Top returning athletes: Griffin Schlenbecker, jr., high jump; Emery Eckert, sr., 100; Miguel Boney, so., 400/4x800; Luke Osterholm, jr., 4x800

Top new athletes: Michael Osielski, sr., 4x800

Worth noting: The Warriors took second in conference last year but graduated Canyon Roberts, who won the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault. Schlenbecker, a state qualifier in the high jump as a freshman, was injured his sophomore year but finished third in the event indoors at Top Times. Eckert is a two-time state qualifier in the 100 who was 11th in the prelims last year, just missing the finals, and is aiming for All-State this spring. Boney is a returning state qualifier in the 400 and Boney and Osterholm ran on the qualifying 4x800 last year. Osielski, who did not run track last year, was a state cross country qualifier last fall who could make a run at the 1,600 and 3,200.

Coach: Nathan Roe

Last year’s finish: Sixth in the DuKane Conference.

Top returning athletes: Carl Givens, sr., shot put/discus; Jonathan Hurst, sr., shot put/discus; Aidan Murphy, sr., distance; Colin Voress, sr., hurdles; Matthew Beamer, sr., jumps/sprints; Luke Haworth, sr., distance; Ronin Quinlan, jr., sprints; Michael Galichio, jr., sprints/pole vault; John Adeniran, sr., sprints

Top new athletes: Levi Turner, so., distance/mid-distance; Matthew Shelton, sr., hurdles/sprints; Luke Schmitt, sr., jumps/sprints

Worth noting: The Falcons last year finished fifth at the Red Grange Invite and sixth at the outdoor DuKane meet, then qualified three individuals for state. Givens is the defending DuKane champ in the discus and a returning state qualifier in the shot put. Hurst is a returning state qualifier in the shot put, and Murphy a returning state qualifier in the 1,600. Haworth, who ran a state-qualifying 1,600 time at the DuPage County meet, missed state qualification by two-tenths of a second.

“We are looking more balanced than in the past few years, with many of our top athletes healthy and displaying great leadership,” Roe said. “We are hoping to crack into the top three of the DuKane Conference at the outdoor championships, which will be a tough task. We also hope to send at least double the number of state qualifiers (three last year) and feel that we have the potential to do so. Our throws group is particularly strong, especially when we add the discus to outdoors.”

Coach: Terrence Miller

Last year’s finish: Second in the West Suburban Gold

Top returning athletes: Jaden Royal, sr., triple jump; Jaylin Miller, sr., 100/4x100; Jordan Pate, sr., 100/200/4x100; Otis Powell, jr., high jump/triple jump/long jump; Kake Koterba, sr., shot put/discus; Kasen Blain, sr., 800/1,600; Hayden Roscoe, jr., hurdles/4x100

Worth noting: The Willowbrook program has grown in participation the last two years, with over 100 athletes now in the program. The goal with improved numbers is a conference title and top 25 team state finish. Royal is a two-time state qualifier in the triple jump who took fifth indoors at Top Times. Miller is a two-time state qualifier in the 100 and 4x100. Powell took seventh in the high jump at Top Times.

“This is a young team that has built a lot of excitement around themselves the last couple of years,” third-year coach Miller said.

Coach: Charlie Kern

Last year’s finish: Fourth in West Suburban Silver

Top returning athletes: Bruno Massel, sr., sprints; Danny Karnatz, sr., sprints; Cole Hunter, sr., sprints; Luke De Simone, sr., sprints/hurdles; Jack Ostendorf, jr., sprints; Emmet Bradford, sr., distance; Sam Kehoe, sr., distance; Max Zangan, sr., distance; Carter Olsen, jr., distance; Gabe Boutin, jr., discus

Top new athletes: Patrick Hill, fr., distance; Henry Duda, jr., sprints/relays; Patrick McGrail, sr., distance; Everett Sinson, sr., distance; James Reidy, so., long jump

Worth noting: The Dukes, fourth in the West Suburban Silver outdoor last year, also took fourth at the conference indoor meet this spring. Massel, who led York’s football team to the Class 8A state championship game last fall, is a returning state qualifier in the 100-meter dash, and was with Karnatz on the ninth-place 4x100 relay at state. De Simone is a returning state qualifier in the 300 hurdles and the indoor conference champion in both the low and high hurdles. Zangan is a returning state qualifier in the 1,600 and 4x800 relay, Kehoe also on that 4x800, Bradford is a returning qualifier in the 1,600, and Ostendorf the 4x400. DeSimone established a York fieldhouse record in the 55 hurdles and Massel a 55-meter dash school record during indoor season.

“We have witnessed steady improvement and are looking forward to running fast times and improving distance in field events,” Kern said.

Editors note: Fenwick, Glenbard West, Hinsdale Central, IC Catholic Prep, Lyons, Timothy Christian and Wheaton Warrenville South did not provide preview information.