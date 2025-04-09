Suburban Life 2025 girls track and field preview capsules

Downers Grove North’s Lily Eddington takes the baton in the Class 3A 4x800 relay in May 2024 at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

The track and field season is heading outdoors and here are previews of girls teams from around the Suburban Life coverage area.

Coach: Dan Billish

2024 team highlight: Won East Suburban Catholic meet

Returning 2024 Class 3A state performers: Senior Delilah Helenhouse 3,200 (All-state 3rd, 10:47.93) and junior Keira Jenke 800 (40th, 2:24.63)

Others to watch: Seniors Maddy McGarry and Elizabeth Davidson, juniors Emma Briggs and Gabi Brown, sophomore Faye Ferrell and freshman Abby Morrissey

Worth noting: Jenke ran the state’s fastest 800 this indoor season (2:12.78) in winning the Top Times championships March 29 and had a second-place 5:00.95 in the 1,600 (No. 9 3A). Helenhouse was second in the 3,200 (10:56.83), just shy of her season-best 10:55.34 on Feb. 21 (No. 8 3A). The Redwings won the indoor ESCC meet (169) by 64 points with titles from McGarry (personal-best 5.61 meters in long jump, No. 12 Illinois), Helenhouse (3,200 in 10:59.49), Davidson (2.45 meters in pole vault) and Briggs (10.43 meters in shot put). Jenke was second in the 800 (2:13.89).

Coach: Matt Maletich

2024 team highlights: Won West Suburban Silver meet, second at Downers North Sectional

Returning 2024 Class 3A state competitors: 4x800 relay with senior Ava Gilley and junior Lily Eddington (All-State 2nd, 9:02.66), Eddington 1,600 (All-State 7th, 5:00.85), Gilley 800 (All-State 9th, 2:15.27), senior Audrey Casten 3,200 (All-State 9th, 11:01.52), 4x200 relay with senior Allie Leach and sophomores Charlotte Stanton and Blake Weltler (10th, 1:41.64), 4x100 relay with Leach, Stanton and Weltler (14th, 47.95), junior Maya Nicholson high jump (12th in finals, 1.55 meters) and seniors McKenzie Willard 3,200 (23rd, 11:27.67), Kathleen Crilly 300 low hurdles (33rd, 47.98), Hannah Renner 800 (33rd, 2:20.78) and Jennifer Buehler high jump (no height)

Others to watch: Seniors Alayna Todnem, Victoria Ingram, Giovanna Russotiesi and Sarah Rutkowski, juniors Helen Justice and Mackenzie Maci, sophomores Ava Flynn, Sophia Solecki, Rylie Marshall and Caroline Phillip and freshmen Macy Ermitage, Anna Grapenthien and Grace Zellner

Worth noting: The Trojans followed their outdoor Silver title by defending their indoor Silver titles on both levels. Varsity champions were Ingram (5.28 meters in long jump), Nicholson (10.83 meters in triple jump) and Flynn (55 hurdles in 9.20). Members of the third-place 3A cross country state lineup lead the 4x800. Gilley, Eddington and Todnem also were on the third-place foursome in 2023. On March 10, they and Renner ran 9:19.75 (No. 4 Illinois) followed by indoor school records there from the 4x400 of Gilley, Eddington, Renner and Weltler in 4:02.40 (No. 9 Illinois) and 4x200 of Ingram, Stanton, Leach and Weltler (1:44.58). Other indoor school records were Gilley’s 5:01.10 in the 1,600 (No. 10 3A) and Leach (55 in 7.34). Gilley’s 2:12.44 in the 2024 state 800 prelims was .22 from the school record. College prospect Leach was All-State with the 4x100 (5th) and 4x200 (9th) as a sophomore.

Coach: Doug Plunkett

2024 team highlight: Won West Suburban Gold meet

Returning 2024 Class 3A state competitors: Junior Karen Boakye in long jump (12th, 5.41 meters) and triple jump (14th, 11.11 meters), senior Kailee Rodeck in pole vault (17th, 3.25 meters) and 4x100 relay with senior Samairah McShan and junior Allison Mytys (23rd, 48.54)

Others to watch: Seniors Rebecca Snouffer, Hayven Harden, Holly Johnson and Grace Grant and sophomores Nia Ortega, Rose Jones, Jada Judkins

Worth noting: At the indoor Gold meet, the Mustangs (172 points) continued their streak of indoor and outdoor championships since 2005. Boakye swept long jump (5.53 meters) and triple jump (11.63 meters, No. 7 3A) while other titles came from Mytys (55 in 7.22), track newcomer Harden (1.60 meters in high jump), Rodeck (3.51 meters in pole vault) and the 4x160 and 4x800 relays. Rodeck and second-place Snouffer share indoor Gold meet and school records and No. 10 for 3A. Boakye, an All-State sixth in triple jump in 2023, set the indoor long jump record (5.52 meters). Ortega ran 10:53.29 in the 3,200 (No. 7 3A) at the Illinois Indoor Championships on March 29. Two-time cross country All-Stater Johnson should return from injury.

Fenwick

Coach: Latoya Zubowicz-Hill

Returning 2024 Class 2A state competitors: Senior Mia Menendez 800 (All-State 6th, 2:16.18), sophomore Maeve Bonakdar shot (24th, 9.67 meters), 4x400 relay with Menendez and sophomores Mia Bagato, Teresa Urso and Juliana Gamboa (24th 4:15.16) and 4x800 relay with junior Kim Robles, Menendez and Gamboa (did not finish)

Others to watch: Seniors Emma Guira and Olivia Cameron, sophomore Daija Baynes and freshmen Bridget Brunick, Molly Madden and Avani Williams

Worth noting: Menendez broke her 800 school record in last year’s state finals and was an All-State seventh in 2023 (2:19.02). Bonakdar won shot put at the indoor GCAC meet (10.90 meters). Gamboa is a two-time All-Stater in cross country.

Glenbard East

Coach: Netherland Joiner

2024 team highlight: Won Upstate Eight meet

Returning 2024 3A state competitor: Senior Mackenzie Fodrey triple jump (29th, 10.62 meters)

Others to watch: Seniors Emily Fisher, Elena Kosorog, Isabella Zucchero, Emma Carneiro, Dalia Daoud, Mariah Aguilar, Joselyn Cielo Grande and Xitlaly Rodriguez, juniors Ali Van Dam and Andie Novak, sophomores Makayla Hagenbart, Taylor Griffith, Madison Leicht, Evelynne Barry and Devin Tresselt and freshmen Julia Daoud, Kisa Emena, Ingrid Johnson and Nicole Stavroulias

Worth noting: New coach Joiner is a 2012 Glenbard East graduate who was a multi-Division III All-American at Illinois Wesleyan. Fodrey was third at 3A Top Times in triple jump with a personal-best 11.41 meters (No. 12 3A). Fodrey also swept pole vault (10-6), long jump (4.99 meters) and triple jump (10.93 meters). Fisher won the 55 (7.76) and high jump (5-0) on a four-way tiebreaker as the Rams took second at the indoor UEC Meet.

Glenbard South

Coach: Daniel Bledsoe

Returning 2024 Class 2A state competitors: 4x200 relay with senior Olivia Seaman and juniors Nel Adamczyk, Georgia Bryan and Vanessa Whittaker (28th, 1:49.06), junior Kate Zima pole vault (no height) and Adamczyk high jump (no height)

Others to watch: Seniors Isabella Hernandez, Simone Witort, Diana Kalvelage and Taylor Koenig and juniors Genevieve Corbin and Anna Nesson

Worth noting: Wittaker and Adamczyk finished 1-2 in the 200 at the indoor UEC meet. Taking second were Adamczyk (high jump) in a four-way tiebreaker for first and the 4x160 relay of Whittaker, Bryan, Hernandez and Corbin. The Raiders finished third (76.5). Nesson (triple jump) and the 4x800 were fourth at 2024 sectionals.

Glenbard West

Coach: Kelly Hass

Returning 2024 Class 3A state competitors: 4x800 relay with juniors Alyssa Novak and Mackenzie Gilbert (All-State 4th, 9:12.84), senior Kendal Cullen pole vault (13th in finals, 3.40 meters), Novak 1,600 (16th, 5:07.08), 4x400 relay with seniors Bea Atkinson and Ally Stortz and sophomore Nora Jannick (27th, 4:08.30) and Gilbert 800 (38th, 2:22.30)

Others to watch: Seniors Maia Kaslewicz, Caroline Challgren and Serena Malhan, juniors Maeve Farrell, Claire Nielsen, Parneet Randhawa and Hannah Evans, sophomore Nora Cullerton and freshmen Shayne Dietzen, Cathlea Ben, Chloe Todd and Morgan Witcher

Worth noting: The 4x800 relay is in contention for more state success after its 9:39.89 on March 6 (No. 14 Illinois) with Novak, Gilbert, Kaslewicz and Dietzen. Cullen cleared a school-record 12 feet in pole vault March 8 (No. 6 Illinois). At Top Times, Novak was third in the 3A 1,600 (lifetime-best 5:01.62) and Gilbert was fourth in the 800 (2:17.44). Cullen and Novak (1,600) were indoor Silver champions with 11, 6 1/2 and 5:11.62 respectively. Gilbert, second at indoor Silver (800 in 2:17.43), was an All-State eighth and on the 4x800 with Kaslewicz (9th) in 2023.

Hinsdale Central

Coach: James Conyers

2024 team highlight: Won Lyons Township Sectional

Returning 2024 Class 3A state competitors: Juniors Lily Hodneland 800 (14th, 2:15.83), Avery Bonino in triple jump (25th, 10.80 meters) and long jump (35th, 4.80 meters) and Ella Gray (32nd in 400 1:00.24), 4x400 relay with Gray and Hodneland (15th, 4:00.09), 4x200 relay with junior Molly Gilmartin (21st 1:42.95) and 4x100 relay with Gilmartin (DQ)

Others to watch: Senior Victoria Elsdon, juniors Maddie Chillo, Yazmin Crisostomo, Grace Gruber, Sara Lacayo and Sophia Molfese and sophomores Ella Satre and Morgan Kohn

Worth noting: Longtime assistant Conyers is the new head coach. At the Illinois Indoor Championships, Hodneland won the 800 in a lifetime-best 2:14.27 (No. 8 Illinois, No. 5 3A) and Satre was seventh in a lifetime-best 11:02.22. Hodneland (2:16.67) and Satre (11:13.28) also were indoor Silver champions. Reed, injured last outdoor season, and Hodneland were 2023 All-Staters, respectively, with the 4x100 (7th) and 4x400 (2nd).

Hinsdale South

Coach: Michele Koehler

2024 team highlight: Second at West Suburban Gold meet

Returning 2024 3A state competitors: Junior Kennedy Ruff 300 low hurdles (All-State 7th, 44.97) and senior Anya Patel pole vault (15th in finals, 3.10 meters)

Others to watch: Seniors Lexi Fedinec and Lauren Schiltz and juniors Emilija Sinkevicius and Janelle Lewis

Worth noting: The “small but mighty” Hornets enjoyed 20 individual personal records with their third-place indoor Gold finish. Ruff won the 400 (1:00.58), 55 hurdles (8.74) and 300 (42.12) to tie the indoor school record and had season bests of 57.90 in the 400 (No. 7 3A) and 8.62 in the 55 hurdles (No. 10 Illinois). An All-State gymnast, Patel shared the indoor Gold record in pole vault at 3.51 meters (No. 10 Illinois) and was third on a tiebreaker. Lewis’ 7.25 for the 55 on March 12 shares No. 10 in Illinois.

IC Catholic Prep

Coach: Bob Cronin

Returning 2024 Class 1A state competitors: Senior Kiely Kemph 400 (15th, 1:00.84) and junior Grace Gildea 3,200 (33rd, 13:12.28)

Others to watch: Seniors Grazie Narcisi, Lizzie Cook and Ashley Putz, junior Chloe Brandt, sophomores Kathryn Anderson and Gabby Graham and freshmen Ingrid Buehling, Hayden Calcagno, Katie Knable, Megan Lucas and Brooke Schmidt

Worth noting: The Knights’ 4x800 of Narcisi, Anderson, Kemph and Brandt shattered the school record with a seventh-place 10:22.85 at Top Times (No. 7 1A). Kemph ran a season-best 400 (1:02.81) for fourth at the indoor GCAC meet. Newcomer Anderson was fifth in high jump (1.42 meters). Kemph, Lucas and Cook are team captains.

Lemont

Coach: Tim Plotke

Returning 2024 state competitor: Senior Ashley Wrublik shot put (11th in finals, 11.74 meters)

Others to watch: Senior Niki Tselios, juniors Cassie Cunningham and Maya Fedko and freshman Hannah Farley

Worth noting: Wrublik threw a lifetime-best 11.89 meters in shot March 22 (No. 10 3A) and was fourth at Top Times. The 4x800 of Tselios, Cunningham, Fedko and Farley improved their indoor school record to 9:42.90 in taking fifth at Top Times, just shy of the 9:39.14 3A state cut.

Lyons

Coach: Greg Frandsen

2024 team highlight: Second at Lyons Sectional

Returning 2024 Class 3A state competitors: Senior Leigh Ferrell pole vault (26th, 3.10 meters), 4x400 relay with senior Natasha Lumb (31st 4:11.08) and 4x200 relay with senior Jordyn Hoffenberg, junior Gwen Smith and sophomores Mia Toulios and Lucy Laux (43rd, 1:48.72)

Others to watch: Seniors Vesta Samuolis, Maya Coglianese, Clarissa Gonzalez and Nora Ezike, juniors Lindsey Dunneback, Karenna Knop, Jenna Lally, Avery Mezan and Chloe Russell and sophomore Abby Sullivan

Worth noting: Two-time state qualifier Ferrell has cleared a school record 11 feet, 1 inch and was second at the indoor Silver meet (3.21 meters, 10-6). Dunneback was third in long jump (5.02 meters) and is among a faster and relatively younger sprint lineup. The 4x100 was third at 2024 sectionals. All-State basketball player Ezike is a newcomer and manager for soccer, which she previously played.

Montini

Coach: Alex Zasso

2024 team highlight: Won Ridgewood Sectional

Returning 2024 Class 2A state competitors: Juniors Sydney Gertsen 3,200 (All-State 5th, 10:54.74) and Ashlynn Lindt 3,200 (All-State 8th, 11:27.93), 4x100 relay with seniors Camryn Amouzou and Julia Gergen (All-State 8th, 49.47), 4x200 relay with Amouzou and Gergen (15th, 1:45.83) and sophomore Brooke D’Amico triple jump (scratch)

Others to watch: Senior Alexi Hernandez, juniors Aliana Hrdina, Gabby Oliverio and Karissa Jones and freshman Georgia Leise

Worth noting: Two-time 3,200 All-Stater Gertsen (8th in 2023) set school records this indoor season of 10:51.35 for the 3,200 (No. 12 Illinois, No. 4 2A) and 5:03.56 for the 1,600 (No. 7 2A). She was third in both at Top Times (10:51.35 and 5:07.94). At the GCAC meet, D’Amico won triple jump (9.96 meters) and Gertsen was third (3,200 in 11:07.58). Jones (shot) and Hernandez (discus) were third at sectionals.

Morton

Coach: Dan Bulster

Athletes to watch: Seniors Victoria Lopez, Rachel Sanchez, Devynn Woywod, Juliyah Dailey and Bianca Rodriguez, juniors Maribel Contreras, Gabriela Gonzalez, Kevonna Smith, Aniya Alvarez, Kathy Cantu and Samantha Suarez, sophomore Chevy Grey and freshman Analia Osuna

Worth noting: Contreras won the 800 (personal-best 2:31.75) at the indoor Gold meet and was part of the fourth-place 4x800 with Lopez, Cantu and Rodriguez. Dailey (55) and Suarez (300) also were fourth. At last year’s sectional, Contreras was fourth in the 400 (personal-best 1:02.44).

Nazareth

Coach: Paris Lewis

Returning 2024 Class 2A state competitors: 4x800 relay with seniors Erin Bryars and Alayna Plahm and sophomore Julia Parkes (34th 10:53.17)

Others to watch: Seniors Clare Sandoval and Bryonna Lascola, junior Elizabeth Pedergnana and sophomores Claire Sigmund and Ashley Kenna

Worth noting: Plahm and Parkes were part of the state-qualifying cross country lineup. At last year’s sectional, Sandoval (300 hurdles) and the 4x400 and 4x800 relays were third and the 4x100 with Sandoval, Sigmund and Plahm was fourth in a school-record 51.19.

Riverside-Brookfield

Coach: Lillian Holubek

2024 team highlight: Won Metro Suburban meet

Athletes to watch: Seniors Jorie Eggers and Gianna Gelb, juniors Addie Vaia, Rebecca Dosek and Kira Hanson, sophomore Ava Alfaro and freshmen Kennedy Malone and Aileen Rivera

Worth noting: The Bulldogs join the Upstate Eight after winning last year’s final MSC meet by 38 points. At last year’s sectional, Eggers was third in the 300 hurdles (personal-best 49.77), 1.28 seconds from second, Gelb was fourth in the 3,200 and Vaia was fifth in the 800. Eggers (400 in 1:04.16) and the 4x800 of Hanson, promising newcomer Dosek, Eggers and Alfaro (4:36.82) were fourth at the indoor UEC meet.

St. Francis

Coach: Jason Accardi

2024 team highlights: Tied for ninth at 2A state (22 points), second at Ridgewood Sectional

Returning 2024 Class 2A state competitors: 4x800 relay with junior Margaret Andrzejewski and sophomores Erin Hinsdale, Allie Sheldon and Elena Mamminga (state champions, 2A finals record 9:12.80), Hinsdale 800 (All-State 2nd, 2:14.83), Mamminga 1,600 (14th, 5:17.51), Andrzejewski 1,600 (16th, 5:18.42), senior Nella Ksiag 100 low hurdles (26th, 18.28), Sheldon 300 low hurdles (28th, 51.02) and 4x400 relay with senior Siena Schwan, Sheldon and sophomore Audrina Capeless (32nd 4:25.37)

Others to watch: Freshman Sheila Cooney

Worth noting: Fueled by the entire record-setting state championship 4x800 lineup and 800 state runner-up Hinsdale, the Spartans hope to challenge for a top-five state finish. At the indoor East Suburban Catholic meet, winners were Hinsdale in the 800 in 2:13.77 (No. 5 Illinois, No. 3 2A) and 1,600 (5:20.83) and Andrzejewski’s 400 in 59.22 (No. 4 2A). Andrzejewski ran a 2:15.19 for the 800 March 14 (No. 5 2A) and a fourth-place 4:58.87 in the 1,600 (No. 6 Illinois, No. 3 2A) at the Illinois Indoor Championships. Hinsdale, Andrzejewski, Sheldon and Schwan ran 9:54.800 (No. 7 2A) for the 4x800 March 9.

Timothy Christian

Coach: Kevin Hackert

2024 team highlights: Second at Chicagoland Christian meet, third at Seneca Sectional

Returning 2024 Class 1A state competitors: Juniors Elizabeth Alex 800 (11th in finals, 2:26.62), Bella Potempa high jump (16th, 1.50 meters), Georgie Romano long jump (23rd, 4.72 meters) and Ella Potoshnick 3,200 (28th, 12:40.30), 4x400 relay with junior Ashley Sikkenga, sophomore Nora Bos and Alex (19th 4:16.93) and 4x200 relay with Sikkenga, senior Laila Barefield and Romano (21st 1:51.32)

Others to watch: Freshmen Maddie Turner, Abbie Baker and Addison Butler

Worth noting: The Trojans play host to sectionals May 15 on their new track and should have multiple state qualifiers. A returning 800 state finals qualifier, Alex could become the program’s second multiple all-state high jumper after taking sixth in 2023 and third at last year’s sectional. Freshmen should strengthen the distance group.

Westmont

Coach: Leann Philgren

Returning 2024 Class 1A state performers: Junior Kyla Babb in 3,200 (All-State 4th, 11:04.78) and 1,600 (10th in finals, 5:28.35)

Others to watch: Seniors Jade Curtis, Elizabeth DeLaGarza, Wiktoria Dubiel, Victoria Ordonez, Payeton Pickens, Emma Silva, Kendal Solik and Briseis Stanescu, juniors Daylah Belmonte, Sophia Daskalov, Addisyn Haseltine, Jazlene Mendoza, Stella Salvato-Francese and Sadie Scales, sophomores Mia Duran Angel, Natalie Ibarra, Eva McDermott, Grace Shannon and Kotryna Vanagas and freshmen Rylee Gruenstein, Navia Rivera, Sofia Rodriguez-Tello, Makayla Williams and Thora Zaremba

Worth noting: Babb’s latest indoor school records in the 3,200 (10:23.84, No. 13 in USA) and 1,600 (4:56.10) placed third at the Illinois Indoor Championships. Both times ranked No. 4 in Illinois and No. 1 for 1A. The Sentinels join the Chicago Prep Conference after Silva (100), Babb (3,200) and the 4x400 with Babb, Dubiel and Salvato-Francese were champions at the 2024 Metro Suburban meet. Nine non-freshmen are first-year members or rejoining the sport.

Wheaton Academy

Coach: Angie Roberts

2024 team highlight: Won Chicagoland Christian meet

Returning 2024 Class 2A state competitors: Senior Madi Jenkins in 100 (15th, 12.72) and 200 (scratch) and junior Sophie Roberts pole vault (23rd, 2.65 meters)

Others to watch: Seniors Annie Stoner and Isiuwa Aroko, junior Violet Dorn, sophomores Addie Painter and Isabelle Vandervelde and freshman Sydnie Becker

Worth noting: The Warriors are coming off winning the first Chicagoland Christian meet that included titles for Jenkins in the 100 (12.73) and 200 (26.56), Roberts (100 hurdles in 18.17) and Dorn (9.72m in triple jump). At the Carmel Sectional, Jenkins (12.31 and 25.75) and Roberts (9-3) achieved lifetime bests in qualifying. The 4x100 was fourth. Painter and Becker led the state-qualifying cross country team.

Wheaton North

Coach: Anne-Marie Lemp

Returning 2024 Class 3A state competitors: Sophomore Sophia Dalrymple in 300 low hurdles (11th, 45.39) and 100 high hurdles, Emerson Smith pole vault (11th in finals, 3.40 meters) and Maddie Romaine 800 (29th, 2:19.81)

Athletes to watch: Seniors Lexi Kolomay and Reese Lambermont, juniors Autumn Gruenwald, Ryle Levasseur and Megan Wozniak, sophomore June Rectenwald and freshmen Elianna Moody and Kara Wilkinson

Worth noting: Dalrymple took third at Top Times in the 60 hurdles in a personal-best 9.08 (No. 15 Illinois) and fifth in the 200 (26.07) and ran 8.59 in the 55 hurdles Feb. 27 (No. 6 Illinois). The Falcons were third at the indoor DuKane Conference meet as Romaine won the 3,200 (11:07.62), her third major victory under the 11:11.19 state cut, following all-state cross country honors (18th). Wozniak and Smith finished 2-3 in pole vault at 11 feet, passing the 10-6 state cut, and Gruenwald was third in the 55 (7.48) and 400 (1:00.53). Smith (11-71/4, No. 13 Illinois) and Wozniak (11-1/4) have improved their personal bests.

Wheaton Warrenville South

Coach: Rob Harvey

Athletes to watch: Seniors Nicole Poglitsch, Frida Martinez, Mackenzie Armstrong and Clara King, juniors Abby Barrett, Gracyn Mangelsen and Reet Gohar, sophomore Natalie Larson and freshmen Mackenzie Conley and Addy Lindsay

Worth noting: Two-time cross country All-Stater Poglitsch and Martinez were part of the Tigers’ 4x800 state lineup in 2023. Poglitsch’s indoor best in the 3,200 (11:11.30 March 14) is basically at the 11:11.19 state cut and she ran 5:18.87 in the 800 March 6. The 4x800 of Martinez, Poglitsch, Armstrong and Barrett was second at the indoor DuKane Conference meet (9:53.29). King (55 hurdles), Mangelsen (high jump) and the 4x400 with Poglitsch, Martinez, Larson and Conley were fourth.

Willowbrook

Coach: Clyde Ware

2024 team highlight: Third at West Suburban Gold meet

Athletes to watch: Seniors Amelia Ojeda, Olivia Gwaltney, Laney Bullivant, Emily Hogan, Morgen Turner and Iryae’ Watts, junior Mariangela Popoca and freshman Khloe Adeniji

Worth noting: The Warriors took second at the indoor Gold meet (138.55) with titles from Ojeda (3,200 and 1,600), Gwaltney (200) and Hogan and Watts going 1-2 in shot. Ojeda, sidelined last outdoor season, tied a program-best fifth at state cross country. At Top Times, Ojeda’s all-time bests earned fifth in the 1,600 (5:07.63) and fourth in the 3,200 (11:03.92) after her 11:06.08 set the indoor Gold meet record. Morgan was fourth in discus at last year’s sectional.

York

Coach: Amy Lichon

2024 team highlights: Won Lake Park Sectional, second at West Suburban Silver Meet

Returning 2024 Class 3A state competitors: 4x100 relay with junior Morgan Navarre, senior Norah Peiffle and sophomore Jillian Booth (All-State 5th, 47.51), 4x800 relay with junior Sophia Galiano-Sanchez and senior Scarlett Moriarty (All-State 5th, 9:13.69), Navarre 400 (10th, 57.44), Galiano-Sanchez 800 (11th in finals, 2:19.52) and senior Sofia Stoddard 3,200 (13th, 11:08.82)

Others to watch: Seniors Mia Carone, Libby Donaldson, Charlotte Hopkins, Madeline Hsieh, Clara Lawrence and Adell Weseloh, juniors Morgan Brunner, Josephine Burns, Norah Heflin, Gianna Hill and Lila Stanley, sophomores Laruen Gunn, Luciana Lisanti and Julia Weseloh and freshman Karlin Janowski

Worth noting: The Dukes again were a strong second at the indoor Silver meet (105 points) with Booth winning the 55 in a meet and school-record 7.12 (No. 4 Illinois) and the 200 (25.77). The 4x800 of Janowski, Stoddard, Moriarty and Galiano-Sanchez (9:27.79, No. 9 Illinois) also were first. Booth won the 60 (7.70) at the Illinois Indoor Championships. On March 10, York set indoor school records in the 4x400 (Navarre, Galiano-Sanchez, Julia Weseloh and Adell Weseloh in 4:05.15, No. 15 Illinois) and 4x200 (Peiffle, Navarre, Donaldson, Booth in 1:45.43). Galiano-Sanchez’s season-best 800 (2:16.14) is No. 10 in 3A. Navarre was an All-State eighth in the 400 in 2023. Janowski was second at state cross country for the second-place Dukes.