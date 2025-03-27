IC Catholic Prep senior Deven Casey is the Suburban Life Boys Wrestler of the Year

IC Catholic’s Deven Casey celebrates his win over Civic Memorial’s Bradley Ruckman in the 132-pound weight class of the Class 2A state individual wrestling finals Saturday in February at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Deven Casey had a rather fitting end to a decorated high school wrestling career.

And, in his mind, he’s just getting started.

The IC Catholic Prep senior and Penn commit pinned his opponent in the last match of his prep career. It helped lead the Knights past two-time defending state champion Washington in the Class 2A state team dual final for IC Catholic’s first team state championship.

Casey likely has a crowded space for all his hardware.

He’s a four-time state medalist, and three-time finalist. He won the 120-pound state title last year at IC Catholic after transferring from Aurora Christian.

Casey this season was the senior leader of a young Knights’ team – eight of 14 starters were freshmen or sophomores –that won the Catholic League championship. And in February he won his second consecutive individual title, this time at 132 pounds.

For all of that success, both as an individual and helping lead the IC Catholic team, Deven Casey is the Suburban Life Boys Wrestler of the Year.

Here is Casey’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

First off, what did it mean to win the dual state championship? You’d already won individual titles - how did it compare? Seems quite a way to go out.

Casey: Winning the dual state championship was always the goal and focus of my season as I had won an individual title the year prior and wanted to lead my team to a victory that we could all celebrate. I wanted to improve and focus on fine-tuning my wrestling this year, but earning the ring, beating Montini, and capping off the season on a victory was super meaningful to me.

What made this team special and at what point did you realize the team could be capable of it?

Casey: This team was so special and unlike others as we all were motivated all season long. We never burnt out because of our motivation towards a common goal of achieving a team state title and individual titles. We realized we could win the team title as soon as we realized that our team was all going to work towards our individual goal in the dual. Whether it was securing a much-needed pin or saving team points by not getting pinned, we knew that everyone would do their job as we had focused on these areas all year long

As far as repeating as individual champion - was there a little relief? Did you feel any pressure to repeat? Was there any adversity you had to go through?

Casey: There was definitely a weight off the shoulders when I had won my second state title. With the pressure to perform well, I made sure I was consistent in the practice room, to repeat the same achievement in dominant fashion. Adversity will always arise, and whether it was a minor injury, weight cut, or school, I knew to stay disciplined and push through, knowing that my preparation would ultimately lead to success.

You had such a young team around you. What was that dynamic like as an older guy on the team?

Casey: Being one of the older guys on the team, I took pride in leading by example and helping the younger wrestlers develop both on and off the mat. They brought a ton of energy and eagerness to improve, which made the room competitive and exciting every day. It was rewarding to see their progress throughout the season and know that our success was built on everyone stepping up when it mattered most.

How would you sum up the last four years - you had success at Aurora Christian, came to IC last year, won multiple championships. Quite a ride, huh?

Casey: It’s been an incredible journey filled with challenges, growth, and unforgettable moments. Winning multiple state titles and being part of championship teams at two great programs has been special. But more than anything, I’m grateful for the teammates, coaches, and experiences that shaped me along the way. Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing—it was exactly the kind of ride I hoped for when I started.

What’s your plans beyond this year both academically and athletically?

Casey: I plan to attend the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA, where I have goals of becoming a four-time All-American at the D1 level. I’m excited for the challenges ahead, both in the classroom and on the mat, and I know that the work ethic and discipline I’ve developed over the years will help me succeed at the next level.