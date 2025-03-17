Suburban Life baseball previews for the 2025 season

Lemont’s Jacob Parr delivers a pitch against Crystal Lake Central in the IHSA Class 3A Championship game in June 2024 at Duly Health and Care Field in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The high school baseball season starts this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Suburban Life area.

Coach: Kyle Briscoe.

Last year’s record: 30-8, 16-2 West Suburban Silver conference.

Top returning players: Brady Schallmoser, sr., 1B/OF; JD Cumbee, sr., OF; Russ Oros, sr.; OF; Nick Konoptiots, sr., OF; Joah Ratio, sr., IF; Edgar Santos, sr., OF; Jack Romsey, jr., C; Luke Fordonski, sr., IF; Zack Ziroli, sr., P; Braylen Tomlinson, sr., P; Ryan Noonan, sr., P.

Top new players: Emilio Gandarellia, jr., IF; Colin Doyle, so., IF/P; Drake Cozenza, jr., OF.

Worth noting: Talent is everywhere on the roster for Downers Grove North, which is looking to top last season’s finish in the sectional finals. Schallmoser is a big-time player, batting .500 with 13 doubles, five triples, three homers and driving in 37 RBIs last season. The Wabash Valley commit is joined in the potent lineup by senior Cumbee, a College of DuPage recruit, who passed .333 last season with 10 stolen bases.

“We’re excited to have 14 seniors on our roster this year, many of whom have got a fair amount of innings last year,” Briscoe said. “Six of these seniors have committed to play at the collegiate level, which speaks volumes about their dedication and talent.

“While we will certainly miss Jimmy Janicki and Jude Warwick in our lineup, I believe we have the right pieces in place to maintain a solid offense. One player to watch is Brady Schallmoser, who has been with us since his sophomore year. He has learned a great deal from our past players like [George] Wolkow, Janicki, and Warwick, and I anticipate he will have a standout year. Overall, I am genuinely excited about this year’s group and the potential they have to make a mark on the season.”

Coach: Darren Orel

Last year’s record: 25-6, 18-0 West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Wyatt Wawro, OF; Colin Mayer, DH/OF; Owen Fudacz, IF.

Top new players: Vincent Junkas, so., IF; James Sobkowiak, fr., IF/P; Nate Thurston, fr. P; Aiden Kanazawa, jr., IF.

Worth noting: The Mustangs should be a team to watch again this season with a strong group of returnees mixed in with a promising freshmen class.

“We’re looking to once again compete for a conference championship,” Orel said. “We are also looking forward to our spring trip to Anaheim, CA. March 31 to April 4, where we will play against some high-level programs from the southwest.

“The Mustangs will be young this year with a few freshmen potentially starting for the first time since Ryan Lierman started as a freshman in 1998. We also look for big things from our seniors, like Wyatt Wawro (NIU commit) and Colin Mayer.”

Coach: Kyle Kmiecik

Last year’s record: 23-9 Overall, 12-2 CCL White Division (Conference Champions)

Top returning players: Ryan Lazewski, sr., 2B; Matt Purta, sr., P; Luke Hickey, sr., P; Josh Morgan, so., OF; Andrew Henderson, sr., OF/P.

Top new players: JJ Obaldo, so., IF; Ethan Gonzalez, so., C/1B/OF); Jeremy Munoz, so., C/1B.

Worth noting: The Fenwick Friars enter the 2025 season with a mix of experienced returners and promising newcomers after graduating 13 seniors who played key roles in recent successes. While those players will be missed, there is a strong core ready to step up and continue the team’s tradition of excellence.

Senior Ryan Lazewski, the lone returning all-conference player, will lead the offense after an outstanding 2024 season where he hit .430 with 34 hits, 9 doubles, and 32 RBIs. His leadership will be vital in the field and at the plate. Senior Luke Hickey, a 2023 All-Conference pitcher and first baseman, brings both versatility and experience, while senior Matt Purta steps into the No. 1 starting pitcher role after posting a 5-0 record with 23 strikeouts last year. Sophomore Josh Morgan, ranked second nationally among Prep Baseball’s Class of 2027, adds excitement to the roster with his elite speed, fielding, hitting, and baserunning. Morgan’s impact will be crucial as he could develop into a star this season.

The Friars also welcome sophomore Ethan Gonzalez, a transfer from St. Rita. After starting behind the plate on St. Rita’s JV team last year, Gonzalez is poised to make a significant impact as a catcher/1B/3B. Sophomore JJ Oblado will take over at shortstop, replacing four-year starter Josh Wicker. Oblado drove in 15 RBIs on the JV last year and looks to continue his development at the varsity level. While the Friars are replacing a talented group of seniors, they have a solid foundation with experienced players and young talent. With key returners like Lazewski and Hickey, along with emerging stars like Morgan and Gonzalez, the 2025 season is full of potential. The Friars will look to build on their past success and continue competing at a high level.

Coach: Clayton George, fourth season.

Last year’s record: 19-13-2 overall, 13-5 in the Upstate Eight-3rd place.

Top returning players: Connor Peckham, sr., C; Ryan Frano, sr., 1B/P; Kondard Toth, sr., P; Brian Kud, sr., P/OF; Devin Kraft, sr., CF; Lucas Calderin, jr., RF/P; Josh Ziemer, jr., 3B/P; Horacio Solis, sr., SS/P; Paulie Steiskal, sr., 2B.

Top new players: Carson Piganto, jr., 3B/C; Nile Anderson, jr., P; Jayden Phistry, jr., P; Colin Laccount, jr., SS/2B/P.

Worth noting: “Our team is a good mix of returning players that have had varsity playing experience and newcomers who will contribute in many ways,” George said. “The strengths of our team will be pitching and defense.” George expects Toth (Morton College), Frano (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Kud (North Central), and Calderin to be mound leaders, while Peckham (Concordia-Chicago) returns at catcher. “The ability to stay consistent hitting will be the key to this year’s team,” George said. “We have a great group of players that play team baseball and should be able to carry this team.”

Coach: Marco Eufrasio, ninth season.

Last season’s record: 17-15-1 overall, 12-5-1 in the Upstate Eight – 4th place.

Top returning players: Tommy Burke, sr., P/1B; Joe Demeo, sr., IF/P; Evan Bogue, sr., OF; Jacob Garbett, sr., OF; Nicky Louapre, sr., C/IF; Zane Damania, sr., 1B; Ben Heim, sr., IF/C; Gavin Pogorzelski, jr., IF; Tim Ewald, jr., IF; Hunter Fort, jr., OF; Evan Goldman, jr., P/IF; Joe Cunningham, so., OF/C; Jacob Ruge, so., P/IF.

Top new players: Dylan Taylor, jr., OF; Frankie Cassata, jr., OF; Cooper Langreder, so., IF; Dom Jasper, so., IF/OF; Lucas Wilder, soph., P/OF; Owen Marshall, so., P/IF; Nate Melon, fr., IF; Bryce Waichunas, fr., C/IF.

Season outlook: The Raiders, who lost to Kaneland in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals last season, return varsity experience both on the mound and at the plate this season. “We also have a mix of athletic and talented newcomers who are looking to compete and get better every day of the season,” said Eufrasio. “We want to be playing our best baseball come playoff time.”

Coach: Andy Schultz

Last year’s record: 14-22, 6-12 in West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Henry Johnson, sr., P; Joey Lewison, sr., 1B; Eric Lowrie, sr., INF; Nick Pleasant, sr., P; Max Hetlet, jr., C; Jasper Reeves, jr., C.

Top new players: Max Bakken, jr., INF; Sam Barrientes, jr., P; Alex Crouch, jr., P/OF; Mason Flaherty, jr., OF; Nate Frazier, jr., P/1B; Charlie Harvey, jr., OF/C; Liam Hepner, jr., P/OF; Tommy Lewison, jr., P.

Worth noting: A few senior arms, led by Toledo commit Henry Johnson, return alongside a bunch of quality junior pitchers rounding out what should be a solid, deep pitching staff. Eric Lowrie returns after hitting .326 with 18 RBIs as a junior and will be a key bat in the middle of the lineup.

“There’s a lot of talent on this squad and if we can put it all together, it could be a real exciting season,” Schultz said.

Coach: Jason Ziemer

Last year’s record: 18-17, 7-11 in West Suburban Silver.

Top returning players: Dylan Kassab, jr.; Patrick Connors, jr.; Riley Contreras, jr.; Billy Main, jr.; Matt Houder, sr.; Brayan Hernandez, sr.; David Leung, sr.; Jackson Clark, sr.;

Top new players: Owen Sunderson, so.; PJ Doppke, jr.

Worth noting: The Red Devils look to build on a strong ending to their season last year in which they beat St. Rita in the DISW (Do It Stevie’s Way) tournament and lost, in the regional final, in the final at bat to the number seed in their sectional, Waubonsie Valley. Hinsdale Central returns six starters from last year’s lineup along with combining them with a strong group of juniors and sophomores. Dylan Kassab, an Indiana commit, leads the offense, while Jackson Clark, an Emory commit, will be counted on to throw some big innings. Third baseman Brayan Hernandez, an Aurora University recruit, is another player to watch. The Red Devils will look to use their aggressiveness on the base paths along with their power at the plate to put up a lot of runs this spring.

“If the pitching and defense come through as expected Hinsdale Central will be near the top of the conference (arguably the toughest in the state) competing for their third conference title in the last five seasons,” Ziemer said.

Coach: Sean Beesley

Record last year: 10–22, 8-10 West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Brandon Elting, sr., P / IF; John Kadolph, sr., IF; Kaden Alavi, sr., 1B; Alex Dunwoody, jr., IF; Jack McDaniel, so., C.

Top new players: Niko Villagomez, sr., P/OF; Frank Waitkus, so., P/C; Ben Miller, so., P/IF; Brady Miller, so., IF.

Worth noting: The Hornets will rely on depth and pitching to wear teams down this year.

Brandon Elting is in his fourth varsity season and is looking to bounce back on the mound after an injury riddled junior year, while younger players like Alex Dunwoody and Jack McDaniel will bolster the Hornets’ offensive attack.

“Our goal is to make a run at a conference championship and finish in the top half of the West Suburban Gold Conference,” Beesley said. “We have nine seniors many of which have quality experience over the past few years that should help pave the way for a younger group coming up. Our veteran pitching staff will hold games tight as we utilize strong defense to shut down opposing teams.”

Coach: Brian Storako

Last year’s record: 31-10, 14-4 South Suburban Blue

Top returning players: Jacob Parr, sr., OF; Shea Glotzbach, sr., IF/P; Matt Devoy, sr., OF/P; Donovan Moleski, sr., P; Nick Reno, sr., P; Cannon Madej, jr., 1B/P; Brett Tucker, jr., SS.

Top new players: Zane Schneider, so., 1B/3B; Grady Garofalo, jr., OF; Branden Gomez, sr., IF; Mike Kalkowski, so., OF; Ethan Kelby, jr., IF/P.

Worth noting: Lemont is loaded with talent up and down its roster, thus expectations are very high, especially with several players committed to college. Parr, an Ohio State recruit, is one of the best players in the state, hitting .407 with three homers and 35 RBIs last season and striking out 29 in 26 1/3 innings.

“Our strength will be our experience,” Storako said. “We will be returning a bunch of players from last year’s team. We have to come ready to play everyday. We will have to handle pressure and adversity that comes our way due to past success. Our goals are to make it back to the state championship which will not be easy. We have a number of multi-sport athletes. Shea Glotzbach, Donovan Moleski, Matt Devoy, Brnaden Gomez, Zane Schneider, Mike Kalkowski and Branden Gomez.”

Coach: Kevin Diete

Record last year: 21-12, 12-6 West Suburban Silver

Top returning players: Tucker King, sr., P; Luke Nicholaus, sr., OF; Mercer Krantz, sr., P; Blake Ragsdale, so., INF; Dominic Pisciotti, sr., P/1B; Luka Luburic, sr., P.

Top new players: Jack Slightom, jr., P/C/1B; Tommy Georgelos, jr., OF, Lou Ratcliffe, jr., INF; Lonnie Roberts, jr., INF;

Worth noting: The Lions are aiming to top last season’s second place conference finish thanks to a strong group of motivated players with talent.

“This year we have a team that is hungry for success and looking to challenge themselves every day at practice,” Diete said. “A significant amount of our pitchers return this year with a few positional players from last year. We play in a tough West Suburban Conference Silver Division and a very tough sectional that will boast perennial powerhouses Brother Rice and Mt. Carmel.”

Coach: Eric Scott

Record last year: 23-13-1, 10-3 Chicago Catholic White.

Top returning players: Drew Church, sr., IF/P; Max Bell, sr., OF/P; Nick Sheeran, sr., 1B/OF/P; Blake Heyer, jr., P; Julio Ayala, so., IF; John Louise, so., IF/P.

Top new players: Quin Paprockas, jr., C; Nick Kois, jr., P; Nick Mandra, jr., IF/P; Kameron Cox, fr., IF.

Worth noting: The vibes have been positive so far with the Broncos, mainly because of five starters returning from a team that won over 20 games last year. With Drew Church, a senior and Eastern Illinois University commit, and Max Bell, a senior and Upper Iowa University commit, being three-year starters for the Broncos, they look to lead a young but experienced team.

The other returning starters are Nick Sheeran, John Louise, and Julio Ayala. The pitching staff looks to be anchored by last year’s number two starter Blake Heyer, a junior who was 7-2 with a 1.90 ERA, 55 strikeouts and 20 walks and will be the veteran ace and leader of the pitching staff that Nick Kois and Chris Zayed and two-way players Church, Nick Sheeran and John Louise.

“This team is built differently than last year’s team, who could out slug anyone,” Scott said. “We will rely on our strengths being pitching and defense. I would put up any infield defense from any team in the state against our infield defense. We will definitely surprise some teams.”

Coach: Michael Casey

Last year’s record: 10-25, 7-11 West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Daniel Gross, sr., OF/P; Xavier Valdez, sr., IF/P; Alejandro Guzman, so., SS/P; AJ Rodriguez, so., C; Nathan Rubio, jr., IF/P.

Top new players: Joangel Castrillo, jr.

Worth noting: The Mustangs are aiming to make some noise in the conference this season thanks to a solid group of pitchers, namely Xavier Valdez and Daniel Gross.

“This season our team stands strong on the foundation of two core principles: throwing strikes and playing elite defense,” Casey said. “Defense will be our rock. We will lean on guys that have varsity experience to lead the group. Xavier Valdez and Daniel Gross are entering their third years on the varsity. They are both the anchors of our pitching staff with the talented Nate Rubio. The mindset of this team is simple: throw strikes, make the plays, and control the tempo. Every player understands that by staying disciplined in our approach, we give ourselves the best chance to win.”

Benet - Nazareth Baseball Nazareth's Jaden Fauske starts slowly towards first base as he watches his second home run sail deep into the parking lot well beyond the right field fence during a game against Benet at Benet Academy in Lisle. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Coach: Lee Milano

Last year’s record: 37-1, 14-0 East Suburban Catholic Conference

Top returning players: Andrew Kouris, sr., P; Chase Zidlciky, sr., P; Mac McGarry, sr., OF/C; Jaden Fauske, sr., P/C; Chuck Roche, sr., OF; Kam Alikhan, jr., OF; Landon Thome, jr., IF.

Top new players: Colin Dwyer, jr., P; Brooks Kooken, jr., P; Connor McKay, so., P; James Wasson, so., P.

Worth noting: After the Class of 2024 won two state titles and 132 victories in a run that ended with a loss to Mount Carmel in the Class 4A Reavis Sectional championship game, the Roadrunners plan on reloading this season to make another run at the conference title and a long playoff push. Losing six Division I players, including David Cox, Cooper Malamazian and John Hughes will be tough to replace, but the Roadrunners have a wealth of returning talent and strong batch of new players

“We will see some new faces in a lineup that had consistency from the last four years,” Milano said. “The Class of 2024’s record over four varsity years was 132-25 with two conference championships and two state titles. Also, they hold the ninth longest (35 games) and third longest winning streaks (46 games) in the state.”

Coach: Mark Ori

Record last year: 15-16, 5-0 Metro Suburban Red.

Top returning players: Sean Campbell, sr., SS/P; Jaden Despe, sr., OF; Aidan Pankros, sr., P; Ethan Smith, sr., OF.

Top new players: Damien Noa, jr., IF/P; (IF/P), Ronnie Murray, jr., P.

Worth noting: R-B has 10 players returning from last year’s roster, with six of the 10 as everyday players. The Bulldogs have plenty of experience to make a run at a 20-win season, especially with a move to the Upstate Eight Conference.

“We will be a consistent team 1-9 this season, which will allow us to have more success offensively,” Ori said. “Our junior class fills some holes in our lineup and gives us depth at all phases of the game. We have joined the Upstate Eight Conference this year, which brings on some unfamiliar competition and travel, but we are excited to be a part of it. Leadership on this team is strong and will be a big part of our success.”

Coach: Tom Ciombor, fifth season.

Last year’s record: 21-13 overall, 7-6 in the Chicago Catholic League.

Top returning players: Joey Gainer, sr., C; Zack Maduzia, sr., SS; Colt Armbrust, sr., P/1B; Ian Bagaconza, sr., 2B; James McGrath, so., OF.

Top new players: Nolan Galla, sr., 3B; Peter Solloway, jr., P; Brayden Hobein, jr., P/IF.

Worth noting: The Spartans figure to be strong up the middle with the return of catcher Gainer, shortstop Maduzia, and second baseman Bagaconza. Gainer, who hit .383 with three home runs and 28 RBIs last year, and Maduzia, who batted .356 with 20 RBIs last spring, both earned all-conference status as juniors. Armbrust, who hit .366 last season, finished 4-2 on the mound with a 1.67 ERA, while Bagaconza batted .304 with 16 RBIs. McGrath batted .300 with a pair of home runs and 18 RBIs as a freshman on varsity last spring. Galla was a two-year starter at Providence before transferring to St. Francis. Ciombor expects big things from his squad. “We’ve had 90 wins the last four seasons, and this might be the best lineup in that time frame,” he said. “We should contend for a Chicago Catholic League title.”

Timothy Christian

Coach: Frank Romano, third season.

Last year’s record: 13-13 overall, 7-7 in the Chicagoland Christian.

Top returning players: Peter Buikema, sr., C; Luke Canada, sr., SS/OF; Nolan Montella, sr., P; Gavin Bullard, sr., P.

Top new players: Eli Colegrove, sr., OF/C; Evan Colegrove, sr., IF; Alex Miller, sr., OF; Matthew Gritters, sr., 1B; Johnny Tragos, so., P; Jonah Roemmich, so., IF.

Worth noting: Buikema returns as one of the Trojans’ top hitters after batting .323 with 21 RBIs a year ago, flanked by returning shortstop Canada. Gritters, Miller, and the Colegrove brothers are seniors expecting to receive opportunities to become full-time starters. Tragos and Roemmich are sophomores expected to play big roles. Timothy opens its season on March 17 against perennial power Nazareth, which won its first 37 games last year before dropping a 5-3 Class 4A sectional championship decision to Mt. Carmel. “We are expecting to have a strong season and aim for a conference championship,” said Romano.

Coach: D.J. Cocks

Record last year: 24-10-1

Top returning players: Rocco Damato, sr., C; Briggs Templeton, sr., P/1B/CF; Jerry Vasek, sr., P/DH/1B; Andy Pecard, sr., P/OF; Nathaniel Ollier, sr., P/1B/OF; Nikolai Baldwin, jr., P/IF; Ricky Yenkin, so.,P/OF; Jaxson Chinea, so., OF.

Top new players: Alex Meyer, fr., P/IF; C.J. Balcer, so., P/IF.

Worth noting: The Sentinels are coming off a Class 2A regional championship, so expectations are high for another solid season. Led by Metro Suburban All-Conference Players Rocco Damato, a College of DuPage recruit, and Briggs Templeton, Westmont has plenty of talent.

Damato hit .495 last season with 45 Hits and 40 RBIs. Templeton scored 45 runs while driving in 27 with a .375 average. On the mound, Jerry Vasek, a Milwaukee Tech recruit, had a 4-3 record with 3.76 ERA. Ricky Yenkin finished with a 4-1 record and a solid 1.24 ERA last season.

“A solid core group of players will see a lot of depth on the roster this season with 15 key contributors on a team who will try and win a Chicago Prep Conference Championship in its first season in the new conference,” Cocks said. “The team also looks to take a regional and advance to a sectional championship this season. Jaxson Chinea, Andy Pecard and Nikolai Baldwin are all staples in the Sentinels lineup as well.

“C.J. Balcer looks to dominate on the mound and contribute at the plate. Freshman Alex Meyer is a talented player who made the Varsity squad. Jaime Murphy led the JV in batting average last year and Nathaniel Ollier was 3-1 on the mound last season.”

Landon Hicks, Hank Barrett, Alex De La Garza and Peter Papadopoulos will also be key contributors. The Sentinels play a tough schedule this season, including 4A squads in West Aurora, Jones, Machesney Park Harlem, Lincoln Park, Von Steuben), Plainfield Central, Curie and Reavis to be battle tested for the playoffs. The Sentinels have one of their deepest teams in recent memory as the team will use between 15-18 players in different roles this season.”

Coach: Justin Swider, seventh season (11th overall).

Last year’s record: 31-6 overall, 12-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference (first place).

Top returning players: Brandon Kiebles, sr., OF; Gino Spinelli, sr., OF/P; Dominic Murrell, jr., CF; Jackson From, jr., IF/P; Bryce Legel, sr., P/IF; Eli Tate, jr., C; Gunnar Fitzpatrick, sr., C.

Top new players: Charlie Scherer, jr., P; Dallas Johnston, jr., 3B.

Worth noting: The Warriors have won back-to-back regional titles (3A and 2A) and are coming off their first conference championship. They have enjoyed their two winningest seasons in program history – 29-7-1 in 2023 and 31-6 in 2024. “There is a lot of momentum to continue the standard that has been set the last few seasons,” Swider said. Kiebles, a starting outfielder the past two seasons, hit .280 with five doubles and 13 stolen bases last season, while Spinelli, also an outfield starter as a sophomore and junior, batted .242 with five doubles and eight stolen bases in 2024. Murrell set the tone in the leadoff spot, hitting .408 with 44 runs scored and 14 stolen bases, while Legel went 5-0 with 39 strikeouts and a 2.33 ERA last spring. Tate (.312, 126 innings) and Fitzpatrick (.229, 111 1/3 innings) shared time behind the plate last season.

Coach: Dan Schoessling

Record last year: 8-23, 3-17-1 DuKane Conference.

Top returning players: Carter Johnson, sr., 1B/P; Cale Zoeller, sr., P/OF; Max Burke, sr., P/OF; JR Wilson, sr., OF; Alex Karlovitz, sr., C/2B; Blake Cesarone, sr., C; Reagan Barnes, sr., 3B/P; Luke Belini, sr., 2B; Jacob Johnson, jr., IF; Jake Williams, sr., P/IF.

Top new players: Nic Pisciotta, jr., 3B/CF; Alex Popham, jr., P/IF; Kyle Eddy, jr., P/1B.

Worth noting: The Falcons bring back significant firepower this season and are looking to be in the mix for the conference title

“We’re confident our lineup will produce, as we return a number of hitters that saw at bats last season," Schoessling said. “The pitching rotation is still to be determined, with several pitchers competing for time on the mound. Zoeller returns the most experience on the mound. Carter Johnson is in his third year on the varsity level and will be a key at the top of the lineup. We will need to be better defensively this year in order to compete.”

Coach: John Scherrman

Last year’s record: 19-15; 11-10 DuKane Conference

Top returning players: Nico Olszewski, sr.,OF; Drew Eger, sr., LHP; Mason Monce, sr., C; Ryne Adler, sr., 1B/P; Aiden Quartz, sr., OF; Luke Mantell, sr., IF/P; Jacob Conover, jr., IF/P

Top new players: Reese Franks, jr., IF/P; Yiannis Bozonelos, jr., C; Blake Snyder, so., IF/P; Clark Jensen, so., OF/P; Josh Manriquez, so., OF/P

Worth noting: The Tigers just missed the 20-win mark last season, but thanks to a plethora of talented players, they could break past that barrier this spring.

“We lost a great group of seniors from last year’s team on the mound and in the field,” Scherrman said. “We do however return some vital pieces in Olszewski (Northeast Iowa Commit), Monce (Wartburg College Commit), Quartz (Alma Commit), Adler (Northeast Iowa Commit), Eger (Parkland Commit) and Conover. All of them gained valuable experience last year at the varsity level. It’s a wonderful group of guys who have put in a ton of hard work in the offseason.

“We have three quality starters coming back on the mound in Eger, Conover and Adler. Offensively, Monce a three-year starter, and Olszewski a two-year starter, will give us a nice start at the top of our lineup. We have a hungry group of sophomores who are quality baseball players, and have the ability to be successful at the varsity level. The key to our season is will our returning players continue to be high level high school players and can our newcomers step in and compete in the very tough DuKane Conference.”

Coach: Vic Wisner

Record last year: 24-10-2, 12-6 West Suburban Gold.

Top returning players: Ryan Bannon, sr., 3B; Vinny Ippolito, sr., C; Sam Marrese, sr., OF; Troy Wisner, sr., C; Noah Martinez, sr., C/OF; Charlie Siegler, sr., OF; Nathan Mulholland, sr., IF; Jory Crocker, jr., P; Jake Bonino, jr., OF; Noah Edison, jr., P; Bobby Biggs, jr., P.

Top new players: Alec Ramey, jr.

Worth noting: The Warriors have a ton of experience, especially at catcher. Willowbrook has eight-plus starters back from last season’s 24-win team.

“The entire pitching staff returns as well, so we should be very competitive,” Wisner said.

Coach: River Pitlock

Last year’s record: 31-11 Overall, 11-7 West Suburban Silver

Top returning players: Josh Fleming, IF; Drew Gami, OF; Owen Chael, C; Austin Grzywa, OF; Jack Bodach P.

Top new players: Matt Young so., P.

Worth noting: The Dukes will have a different look this season, with a new coach and not having superstar pitcher Ryan Sloan headlining the rotation and drawing major league scouts to games.

Yes, the Dukes are coming off another great season, finishing fourth at state for the second year in a row. The 2025 Dukes will return 14 seniors, including six hitters with 25-plus game appearances and four pitchers with 17-plus innings.

“We have had some great success, and our players are excited to be out on the diamond again,” Pitlock said.

The Dukes have six seniors who have signed to play baseball in college: Josh Fleming, attending Grand Valley State University; Luke Pieczynski, attending Missouri S&T University; Ben Dizillo, attending Concordia University Wisconsin; Jacob Perry, attending St. John’s University (MN); Ryan Lisowski, attending UW Oshkosh; and Austin Grzywa, attending Concordia University Wisconsin.

“Solid defense, quality at-bats, and competitive pitches will put us in a place to be successful,” Pitlock said. “We look forward to building on the recent success of the program.”