Crestview Park’s future to be discussed at Elmhurst Park District open house

Join Elmhurst Park District staff in shaping Crestview Park’s future as plans are made to enhance the north side park and its amenities in 2026.

A master plan open house will allow the neighborhood to express its vision for the future from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 20 at Crestview Park’s recreation building, 245 E. Crestview Ave.

Crestview Park features a playground, sports fields, a sledding hill, pickleball courts and basketball courts. The recreation building has hosted various park district programs, including Subeams & Rainbows preschool.

Given the number of projects planned for Crestview in the coming years, the park district will take a cohesive look at the entire park and develop a master plan. The plan will review and evaluate all aspects of the park, helping to ensure future improvements align with community needs.

To learn more about this and other park district projects, visit epd.org/projects.