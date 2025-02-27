SEASPAR-Kiwanis Aktion Club to hold spaghetti dinner fundraiser

The SEASPAR-Kiwanis Aktion Club, sponsored by the South East Association for Special Parks and Recreation and the Woodridge Kiwanis Club, will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.March 3 at the Willowbrook Community Resource Center, 825 Midway Drive in Willowbrook. (Graphic provided by SEASPAR)

The SEASPAR-Kiwanis Aktion Club, sponsored by the South East Association for Special Parks and Recreation and the Woodridge Kiwanis Club, will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. March 3 at the Willowbrook Community Resource Center, 825 Midway Drive in Willowbrook. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children aged 4-14.

Aktion Club members will serve spaghetti and meatballs, bread, salad, dessert and light refreshments. Dietary restrictions can be accommodated.

To purchase tickets, visit SEASPAR.org.