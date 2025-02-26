GPS speakers to discuss organizational skills, harnessing worry Feb. 27

GPS Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will host speakers Sarah Ward and Jessica Minahan in a program titled Crack the Behavior Code: Increase Organizational Skills and Harness Worry in a hybrid in-person and Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, at Glenbard South High School, 23W200 Butterfield Road in Glen Ellyn.

Negative, inaccurate or overwhelming thoughts can contribute to disengagement and withdrawal. Strategies that target improvement in accurate perception, self-monitoring and self-regulation are essential. Ward and Minahan will offer practical tools for improving student success. They will discuss the best ways to build skills that reduce anxiety and improve executive functioning, self-monitoring and task initiation.

Ward is a recognized authority on executive function skills and has more than 25 years of experience in assessment and treatment. She has conducted numerous presentations worldwide and has consulted with more than 1,400 schools on the strategies she has developed.

Minahan is a licensed and board-certified behavior analyst and special educator. She has 17 years of experience supporting students who exhibit challenging behavior. She is the co-author of “The Behavior Code: A Practical Guide to Understanding” and “Teaching the Most Challenging Students” and author of “The Behavior Code Companion: Strategies, Tools and Interventions for Supporting Students with Anxiety-Related or Oppositional Behaviors.”

Visit gpsparentseries.org for information and the link to this webinar.