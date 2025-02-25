February 25, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Person fatally struck by Metra train in Downers Grove for second day in a row

By Bob Rakow
A Metra train in the Crystal Lake rail yard on Thursday, Jan. 23. 2025. Metra plans to move the rail yard from Crystal Lake to an area off Lamb Road north of the train tracks in Woodstock.

(Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday morning by an inbound Metra train in Downers Grove. authorities said.

The incident took place about 7:33 a.m. in 1000 block of Burlington Avenue near the Main Street railroad crossing, Downers Grove police said.

The person was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Downers Grove Police are assisting the Metra Police Department with investigating the incident.

This is second day in a row a pedestrian has been fatally struck by a Metra train in Downers Grove.

On Monday afternoon, a pedestrian was struck by an eastbound train on the BNSF tracks about four blocks west of the Forest Avenue crossing, police said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Downers GroveDuPage CountyLocal NewsLocalMetraFatalPolice