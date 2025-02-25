Person fatally struck by Metra train in Downers Grove for second day in a row

A pedestrian was fatally struck Tuesday morning by an inbound Metra train in Downers Grove. authorities said.

The incident took place about 7:33 a.m. in 1000 block of Burlington Avenue near the Main Street railroad crossing, Downers Grove police said.

The person was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital with critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Downers Grove Police are assisting the Metra Police Department with investigating the incident.

This is second day in a row a pedestrian has been fatally struck by a Metra train in Downers Grove.

On Monday afternoon, a pedestrian was struck by an eastbound train on the BNSF tracks about four blocks west of the Forest Avenue crossing, police said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.