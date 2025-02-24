Burr Ridge man accused of murdering mother, prosecutors say

A motion was granted Monday to deny pre-trial release for a Burr Ridge man accused of attacking his mother, Virna Rodriguez, with a hammer in the family home Feb. 22.

Oscar Rodriguez, 37, of the 9100 block of South Madison Street, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

His mother, Virna Rodriguez, died Sunday as a result of the injuries she sustained allegedly at the hands of her son. As a result, Rodriguez was charged with two upgraded counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery, according to the release.

About 6:28 p.m. Feb. 21, Burr Ridge police arrived at the family residence found Virna Rodriguez on the ground sitting propped up against a chair, bleeding from her head and nose and vomiting blood. She had a significant wound to the left side of her head, according to the release.

Rodriguez, who was still breathing, but did not appear to be conscious, was transported to a local hospital.

According to an investigation, another individual was in the house when she heard Virna Rodriguez scream. When the individual went to investigate the scream, she saw Virna Rodriguez sitting at the table bleeding, with Oscar Rodriguez standing behind her. He saw the woman and ran toward her, chasing her upstairs, according to the release.

After the woman locked herself in a bedroom, Rodriguez broke through the bedroom door. The woman subsequently locked herself in a bathroom. Rodriguez briefly banged on the bathroom door before fleeing, according to the release.

Illinois State Police arrested Rodriguez a few hours later. When processing the residence, police found a mini sledgehammer in the snow in bushes along the front sidewalk with a red substance on it that appeared to be blood. The snow around the hammer also contained a red substance that appeared to be blood, authorities said.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for all those involved,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “I offer my sincerest condolences to Virna Rodriguez’s family and friends as they grieve their loss.”

Rodriguez’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 13.