Downers Grove co-op wraps up second IHSA state gymnastics championship in three years

Members of the Downers Grove co-op gymnastics team celebrate with their first-place trophy during the girls state gymnastics meet at Palatine High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

PALATINE – It was a great end to a fantastic season for the Downers Grove co-op girls gymnastics team Saturday afternoon at the IHSA state meet as it put the finishing touches on its second state championship in three years with 148.725 points.

The Trostangs added .275 points to its team score in the individual finals while Prairie Ridge co-op (145.65 points) added .225 points for the second place trophy.

Downers Grove senior state all-around champion Genevieve Herion won the state balance beam title with a 9.575 while she placed second on vault (9.675), sixth on uneven bars (9.425), and eighth on floor exercise (9.1).

“I’m just super-proud of myself because me and my team have been working so hard, and having their support is the root of my success,” Herion said. “We put in the work, we do everything together, and we’re basically one big family.”

Downers Grove co-op's Genevieve Herion competes on floor exercise during the girls state gymnastics meet at Palatine High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Downers Grove’s Kaelyn Landry placed fifth on uneven bars (9.475) to add .15 to the team score and continue to add to the school-record total.

“I’m just overall really proud of them. I had three kids in the finals with seven different routines. Genevieve was impressive, she was calm, she was confident, and she showed the entire gym what a phenomenal gymnast she is,” Downers Grove coach Kristyn Campos said. “Two years in a row she (Herion) was state beam champion. It was a fantastic season, and we broke our school record four times this weekend.”

State uneven bars champion Nora Terhaar’s winning mark of 9.575 helped Prairie Ridge overtake Lincoln-Way co-op (145.60 points) for second place. Terhaar added a ninth-place finish on vault (9.375).

“It was her best (uneven bars) routine of the season. I’m super-proud of her because she came back from a back injury so she didn’t get to compete in the all-around until regionals,” Prairie Ridge coach Lexi Redmond said. “She fights, she wants it, she always shows up for her team and herself. I’ve had her since she was a little girl and just watching her grow up and develop into a leader has been truly amazing.”

Nora Terhaar of Prairie Ridge competes on uneven parallel bars during the girls state gymnastics meet at Palatine High School on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Prairie Ridge’s Thea Scheuer tied for sixth in the all-around Friday followed closely by teammate Bryleigh Cooper in eighth overall.

“I talked to my dad (Joseph) before I went out and he said go for broke, nothing else can happen and just do your best and the rest will do itself for you,” Terhaar said. “I’m very happy making finals in two events as a sophomore. I’m honored and I didn’t expect to get this far so this is a big accomplishment.”

Besides being named senior gymnast of the year, Willowbrook’s Naomi Campbell hit a career-high 9.525 to take home the second-place medal on balance beam.

“The first part of the season was very hard for me (due to hand injury), and each meet my confidence went up,” Campbell said. “This season I was more confident because I’ve been here before and no matter what happened today I was happy how I persevered.”

Hinsdale South’s Anya Patel (9.525) placed third on uneven bars while St. Charles co-op’s Rachel Nicastro (9.425) tied for third on balance beam.

Geneva’s Reese Lackey captured the fourth-place medal on floor (9.45) while Patel placed fifth on beam (9.35). Glenbard North’s Jaida Aguayo (9.475) placed sixth on vault.

Downers Grove’s Caroline Phillip (9.425) took seventh on vault.

