Downers Grove co-op sets another record in dominating performance at state gymnastics meet

Downers Grove's Genevieve Herion celebrates with her coaches after competing in the preliminary round of the balance beam on Friday during the IHSA Girls State Final Gymnastics Meet at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

PALATINE – Nothing should shock Genevieve Herion and her team after all she’s done for the Downers Grove co-op girls gymnastics program.

On Friday afternoon, Herion added to her long list of accomplishments while putting the Trostangs in wonderful position to win a state championship as the senior won the all-around (38.075) and advanced in all four events while helping the Trostangs score a school-record 148.45 points.

It was the fourth time this season that Downers Grove co-op has broken its own school scoring record. The Trostangs are almost three points ahead of second-place Lincoln-Way co-op’s 145.55. Prairie Ridge co-op is sitting third at 145.425.

Downers Grove's Genevieve Herion competes in the preliminary round of the uneven parallel bars on Friday during the IHSA Girls State Final Gymnastics Meet at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The last time a team won a state gymnastics title by three or more points was over 25 years ago when Fremd outscored runner-up Lyons, 150.325 to 146.575 in 1999.

“It’s a very special, shocking feeling,” Herion said. “It’s hard to believe that it’s true because this season, just like any other season, has had its ups and downs. I knew it was in me. I followed the team motto to stay calm, cool and collected. I was thinking about the team before each event, and said do it for the team. We stuck together. I wanted to be successful for the girls as they are for me.”

Caroline Phillip advanced on vault (9.5) and Kaelyn Landry qualified on vault (9.425) and beam (9.325) to join Herion.

“They’ve raised the bar and I told them they’ve raised it high enough so stop trying to beat yourself and hold it up there,” Trostangs coach Kristyn Campos said. “I told them to continue being confident in gymnastics and walk up there with your head up. We knew we can do the skills and the motto is, ‘We’re not here to watch, we’re here to compete.’ And keep the team first mentality and be concerned with what we’re doing best.”

Hinsdale South senior Anya Patel took fourth in the all-around (37.35) and advanced on bars (9.325) and beam (9.45).

Geneva's Reese Lackey competes on Friday during the IHSA Girls State Final Gymnastics Meet at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Glenbard North sophomore Jaida Aguayo posted the third best score on vault (9.525) to earn a chance to compete for an individual state title in her debut season.

Willowbrook senior Naomi Campbell advanced on beam (9.475) and Geneva junior Reese Lackey extended her season on floor (9.45).

St. Charles co-op, competing at state for the first time in 11 years, sits in fourth place with 143.8. Rachel Nicastro tied for 10th in the all-around with a 36.8000.

“I’ve been here all four years, alone the first two, but being with a team is an entirely different feel and so much more fun,” Nicastro said. “With all the energy, it feels so rewarding. I remember (coach) Tom (Wirth) telling me when I made it freshman year, ‘Congrats, you made it, but wait until we can bring a team.’ It feels very rewarding with everyone here. And I’ve seen our team work through a lot, so no matter what happened today I’m grateful to have this opportunity with the team and my best friends.”

Sophomore Jordyn McBride (36.325) and senior Emily Johnson (35.575) competed in the all-around as well for St. Charles co-op to push them into the middle of the team standings.

St. Charles North's Reagan Hunt competes in the preliminary round of the vault on Friday during the IHSA Girls State Final Gymnastics Meet at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Wheaton co-op didn’t advance any individuals, but scored 137.375 to take eighth place.

Oswego co-op appears safely in fifth place with 142.775.

Senior Ava Sullivan led the Wanthers, placing fifth in the all-around (37.05) while senior Sam Phillip took 14th (36.5). Sullivan earned the chance to compete for state titles on vault (9.45), beam (9.425) and floor (9.3) and Phillip will join her on vault (9.5).

“This group has never done anything like this before so we really wanted to make it a really special day,” Sullivan said. “On the bus we got a bunch of decorations and wrote on the windows of the bus. We just had so much energy all the way here and carried it all the way through the meet. I’m really happy with how everyone did. It wasn’t our best meet, I know that, but I’m so grateful to be here. It’s an incredible opportunity only eight teams get to have and it hadn’t happened in a million years so it was so exciting. We’re all so grateful to be here.”

Palatine junior Jolee Washington tied for sixth in the all-around with Prairie Ridge co-op’s Thea Scheuer (36.975). Washington also qualified on bars (9.375) and floor (9.425).

Scheuer returned to Prairie Ridge co-op after a two-year hiatus, having helped her team win a state title her freshman year. The return of coach Lee Battaglia was key to her return.

“He makes practice fun and has kind of been a friend and not just a coach,” she said. “He asks how you are doing and is helpful and then (Coach) Lexi (Redmond) is amazing, too. She’s helped a lot with the process of coming back.”

Prairie Ridge's Thea Scheuer competes in the preliminary round of the uneven parallel bars on Friday during the IHSA Girls State Final Gymnastics Meet at Palatine High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Prairie Ridge co-op sophomore Bryleigh Cooper took eighth in the all-around (36.0). Sophomore Nora Terhaar advanced to the finals on vault (9.5) and bars (9.35).

Prairie Ridge co-op is in third place with 145.425 and within striking distance of Lincoln Way co-op’s 145.55.

“We did really well,” Scheuer said. “I stuck beam which I was very excited for since I hadn’t stuck it all year. I’m proud of everyone. We did really good today.”