La Grange Restaurant Week celebrates community’s diverse culinary choices

Kristine “Koz” Kostrewa, operations manager at The Elm, visits with Ricardo Razo of Countryside and Christine Saucedo of Brookfield. The Elm is one of 22 participants in the annual La Grange Restaurant Week that runs Feb. 27 through March 9. (Steve Metsch for Shaw Local)

Okay, restaurant lovers, here’s a challenge sure to test the hungriest of eaters, not to mention demolish many a new year’s diet.

The annual La Grange Restaurant Week that runs from Feb. 27 to March 9 features 22 restaurants.

That gives you 11 days to sample their wares.

Feeling ambitious? Filled with town pride? You can try two restaurants every day. While organizers aren’t sure anyone will visit all 22 restaurants, La Grange Business Association Director Dan Mulka thinks a good time is in store.

The LGBA and village of La Grange co-sponsor the event.

Restaurant Week, Mulka said, is something that should be celebrated as it highlights the village’s diverse culinary choices and helps local businesses.

”La Grange is a dining destination,” Mulka said. “There are all sorts of different cultures represented. ... It’s the place for any palate.

Not only does the week promotes restaurants, it helps expand dining horizons. For example, people can visit restaurants they never have before.

”It’s a great time to do that,” Mulka said, noting that downtown’s newest addition, Hangry Joe’s, opened its doors in late 2024. Or, they can sample new items on menus at restaurants they are very familiar with.

”If you always choose the chicken, maybe it’s a good time to try a beef dish. Step outside that comfort zone,” Mulka said.

At fourteensixteen, 14 W. Calendar Ave., Event Director James McGuigan is happy the restaurant is again participating as it has each year since it opened nearly nine years ago.

”Restaurant Week to me is a way to not only foster growth in the restaurant community, but to offer something special - a culinary tour of La Grange - to the people of La Grange and the surrounding communities,” McGuigan said.

A four-course menu offered at fourteensixteen for $50 per person or items can be ordered a la carte. Either way, diners won’t be disappointed, he said.

”Our executive chef, Bret Bohning, is classically French trained. “It’s all about the sauce. ... He does all of our menus. We also participate in Chicago Restaurant Week.”

Another incentive for returning to fourteensixteen is how Bohning changes the menu four times a year.

”People ask me what’s going to be on the menu in October. I don’t know. Pumpkin everywhere?” McGuigan said with a laugh.

McGuigan likes how the 22 La Grange restaurants join together.

”Try our Restaurant Week [at fourteensixteen] but try others, too,” he said. ”Another good thing is getting (customers) in here. What’s good for [restaurants] across the street is good for us, too. Just the visibility. We’re all in this together. This is not a competition,” McGuigan said.

Kristine “Koz” Kostrewa, operations manager at The Elm, 23 W. Harris Ave., echoed that sentiment.

”The week is important for us to showcase our specialties and to give back to all the patrons who come here,” Kostrewa said. “We want it to be an exciting week for everyone to come into downtown La Grange. We have lunch and dinner [offerings] for Restaurant Week. Thirty dollars a person for lunch, $45 per person for dinner. You choose your starter, entrée and dessert.”

In past years, she noticed more new faces in The Elm following Restaurant Week.

”This time tends to be a slower time of year in this business,” Kostrewa said. “It reminds everyone that we are here, open during the day. They can come in for lunch, have a great meal and have fun. We want everyone to succeed and do well and bring a ton of business to La Grange.”

As an example of being inclusive, The Elm offers ice cream from Tate’s on its dessert menu.

Speaking of desserts, Mulka suggested eating dinner at one restaurant then strolling to another for a sweet treat. A wide range of prices are available.

For example, at Q BBQ $18 buys lunch of one spicy cheddar Texas link, one pork sandwich Q style, a fountain drink and one jumbo fluffed stuffed rice crispy treat. At Upper’s Land, you can buy one bubble tea and get one free. Barrel House Social has a two-course brunch/lunch menu for $22 per person and a three-course dinner menu for $38 per person.

”Every restaurant has their own individual spin on it,” Mulka said.

If you visit www.lgba.com and click on restaurant week in the top corner, you’ll find a listing of what is offered by each participant.

Mulka said La Grange has become a restaurant destination “because it’s a beautiful downtown. It’s got that great environment.”

And it’s easy to get to, he said. There’s a large parking garage behind the village hall. The train station at La Grange Road offers access from Aurora, Chicago and other communities on the Burlington Northern rail line.

”It’s easy to navigate,” he said. “I brought my family to Barrelhouse Social the other day. You can feel comfortable walking your kids around [downtown].”

Having a Classic Cinemas theater downtown is another plus for Restaurant Week.

“The traditional date night” said Mulka of dinner and a show.

And, as McGuigan noted with a smile, we don’t worry about straying from our diets.

”There’s no such thing as Weight Watchers during Restaurant Week,” he said.