Westmont opens pocket park near downtown

The new downtown Westmont pocket park, located near the northeast corner of Cass Avenue and East Irving Street, was completed in time to be used during Taste of Westmont.

“This is a property that is slated for future re-development,” Village Manager Steve May said in a news release. “However, since there are no immediate plans for the property, it was decided to create a temporary pocket park, with minimal investment, so that the space can be enjoyed now while future plans are being developed.”

The design and implementation of the park was a joint effort between the village of Westmont and the Westmont Park District. The design includes many upcycled elements, including the Westmont arch signs that were previously located at the train station plaza, the Mary Egan Park monument rock, re-used benches and tables, and Osage Orange trees that were removed from another property, to create the unique aesthetics of the park.