Glendale Heights man accused of firing gun into the air, leading police on high-speed chase

A motion to deny pre-trial release for a Glendale Heights man charged with firing a gun into the air and then leading police on a high-speed chase was granted Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Elexei Garcia, 34, of the 100 block of Wrightwood Avenue, appeared in DuPage County First Appearance Court charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 12:16 a.m. July 23, Glendale Heights police responded to the 1700 block of Gilberto Street, regarding a domestic incident. Garcia and his wife allegedly got into an argument at their residence. When she attempted to leave in her vehicle, Garcia positioned his car to block her in and then proceeded to bang on her windows, according to the release.

Garcia’s wife then exited her vehicle and began walking away with the defendant following. When Garcia was approximately 15 to 20 feet away from his wife, he removed a gun from his holster and fired one round in the air. He then ran back to his house, entered his car and fled, authorities said.

When police attempted to stop Garcia at Gilberto Street and Altgeld Avenue, he allegedly fled at a high rate of speed through a residential area reaching speeds of approximately 88 m.p.h. in a 35-m.p.h. zone and driving on a grass parkway at one point. About 12:40 a.m., Wheaton police located and arrested Garcia, according to the release.

“Recklessly firing a gun into the air, as alleged in this case, in a residential neighborhood potentially putting hundreds of people at risk, will not be tolerated in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robery Berlin said in the release. “Equally upsetting are the allegations that Mr. Garcia reached speeds approaching 90 m.p.h. in a residential neighborhood and even drove on a parkway at one point in an attempt to avoid capture.”

“The senseless actions alleged against Mr. Garcia put the victim and our residents in serious danger,” Glendale Heights Chief of Police George Pappas said in the release. “These actions will not be tolerated in our town or throughout DuPage County.”

Garcia’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 19 for arraignment.