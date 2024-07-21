Three Downers Grove residents earn 2024 scholar-athlete awards at Montini

Montini Catholic High School awarded seniors Mick Ranquist, Danny Petersen and Riley White, all of Downers Grove, with its annual awards for scholar-athletes at its annual Founders Day ceremony on May 17.

White received the Kathy Filipiak Scholar/Athlete Award, while Ranquist and Peterson were honored with the James Kavanaugh Male Scholar/Athlete Award.

Montini Catholic High School senior Riley White receives the Kathy Filipiak Scholar/Athlete Award from Athletic Director Brian Casey at the school's Founders Day ceremony. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

White, the valedictorian of the Class of 2024, earned academic all-star honors throughout her high school career in basketball and soccer. She was named to the GCAC All-Conference Team in both sports in her senior year. She was the captain of the varsity basketball team in her senior year and captain of the soccer team in her junior and senior years.

Montini Catholic High School seniors Mick Ranquist (center) and Danny Petersen (right) receive the James Kavanaugh Scholar/Athlete Award from Athletic Director Brian Casey at the school's Founders Day ceremony. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Ranquist earned academic all-star honors throughout his high school career and all-conference honors in his junior and senior year as a two-sport athlete, participating in football and wrestling. He also earned all-state and academic all-state accolades for football in his senior year.

Petersen was the co-captain of the 2023-24 basketball team and earned academic all-conference honors in basketball and golf. He also received all-conference accolades in his junior basketball season and all-conference honorable mention in his senior basketball season.