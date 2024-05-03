Baseball notes: Jimmy Janicki, Downers Grove North poised for deep playoff run

Downers Grove North’s Jimmy Janicki makes contact with the ball during an April 2024 game at Downers Grove South. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Downers Grove North senior catcher Jimmy Janicki is ready for one last state run.

Hailing from a school that has witnessed a resurgence in several sports – boys and girls – over the last few seasons, the Trojans’ baseball team is next in line for a deep playoff journey.

In 2023, the Trojans posted a 32-5 record but have relied on a deep team to make a push for another 30-plus win season.

“The goal of the team is winning conference and winning state,” Janicki said. “We have to put in the work to achieve that goal. The seniors are very motivated to make a run and have another year of success. We’ve been working on leading the team and showing the young guys what it means to win.”

Janicki, a starting linebacker/punter on the Trojans’ Class 7A runner-up team this season, is carrying a big stick in baseball, too. After racking up 63 tackles, intercepting three passes and averaging 41 yards per punt despite missing six games due to an injury, the Troy baseball recruit is also doing damage on the baseball field for the Trojans (20-5, 12-0 West Suburban Silver).

Janicki is batting .417 with 35 hits, four homers and 32 RBIs. Shortstop Jude Warwick, a Michigan State recruit, is having a stellar season, hitting .419 with 34 hits, three homers, 20 RBIs and stolen 14 bases.

“Jimmy has had several key at-bats for us this year in the last two conference sweeps over Oak Park-River Forest and Glenbard West,” Downers Grove North coach Kyle Briscoe said. “Jude has been our table setter all year long offensively and been solid at shortstop. Jimmy and Jude have done things on the offensive and defensive side that you can’t help but crack a smile.”

First baseman Brady Schallmoser is also hitting the ball hard, batting .418 for the Trojans. Pitcher Ben Llewellyn is 7-1 with a 2.19 ERA to lead the staff.

“Brady has been rock steady all year long and been giving us professional quality at-bats,” Briscoe said. “Ben has been our number one all year long and made huge strides from his junior year to senior year.”

The Trojans, who suffered a close loss Joliet Catholic on Wednesday, host Addison Trail Friday for Senior Night. The Trojans are just ahead of Lyons (17-4, 11-1) in the conference standings, with York (17-6, 6-5) in third place.

Downers Grove South’s Tyler Maylath pitches during the game at Downers Grove South while taking on Downers Grove North in April. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Downers Grove South as good as Gold

Downers Grove South (16-6-1, 12-0) is a runaway to win the West Suburban Gold title this season. The Mustangs have rebounded from losing four games in California to win 11 in a row until dropping a 10-7 decision to OPRF on April 27. The Mustangs pulled out a three-game sweep over second-place Addison Trail this season.

”Our pitching and defense have improved,” Downers Grove South coach Darren Orel said. “The past few weeks we’ve also generated some consistent offense. Sam Erickson, Brandon Howell, Rich Gasmen and Tyler Maylath have been solid on the mound as our starting pitchers. J.B. Weis has been great out of the bullpen. Aaron Davis, Will Potter, Jalen House and Wyatt Wawro have led the offense.

Glenbard West showing signs

Wins have been few and far between this season for Glenbard West, but the program is still showing signs of life in early May.

The Hilltoppers (6-19, 3-12 West Suburban Silver) recorded a 9-8 win over York on Thursday in Elmhurst to end a six-game losing streak that included three losses to Downers Grove North, a 4-2 decision to Hinsdale Central and back-to-back setbacks to York.

“We’re struggling in the win/loss column, but there’s some positives as we approach playoffs in a few weeks,” Glenbard West coach Andrew Schultz said. “We’ve had leads late twice versus Downers Grove North, Hinsdale Central and York. We pulled out the final game of the York series. Henry Johnson and CJ Desmond have been excellent on the mound as our two primary starters.”

In the last three starts for both pitchers, each against the Red Devils, Trojans and Dukes, Desmond pitched 16 1/3 innings and fanned 19 batters and gave up six earned runs. Johnson pitched 13 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out 22.

“Both of those guys give us a chance to win any game we play against any opponent,” Schultz said.

Senior outfielder Joey Campanella is a bright spot in the order, batting .457 with 11 extra-base hits.

“Joey continues to be a force at the top of the order,” Schultz said.

Extra bases

Nazareth improved to 27-0 by beating Carmel on Wednesday. The Roadrunners won all 12 of their East Suburban Catholic Conference games. Nazareth is on track to make state history, with the last team to finish a season undefeated dating back to Edwardsville finishing 40-0 in 1998, according to IHSA records. The Roadrunners won 35 in a row from May 7, 2022 to April 24, 2023.