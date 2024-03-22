Elmhurst Park District to break ground at Pick Park Saturday

The Elmhurst Park District is ready to break ground at Pick Park. Park district officials will lead a ceremonial groundbreaking at 10 am. March 23. Members of the community are invited to stop by to hear remarks and celebrate the beginning of construction at this new park.

Located at 151 Monterey Ave. along the Salt Creek Greenway Trail, this area of Elmhurst was identified as a park desert in 2017 during the last comprehensive plan process, Vision 2020. A level of service analysis determined there was not a park within walking distance to the Pick subdivision. Based on this established need, the park district acquired 1.01 acres in the neighborhood in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, the district received a $340,300 OSLAD Grant from the state of Illinois to assist in funding the project. The grant provides funding for half the cost of development.

The park’s design was influenced by feedback from the Pick subdivision neighborhood. It includes playgrounds for 2 to 5 year olds and 5 to 12 year olds, games tables, shade shelter, adult fitness equipment and a bike repair station. A split rail fence will provide a buffer to the trail.

The district will host a ribbon cutting when playground installation is complete. The neighborhood can look forward to trying out the new park later this summer, with construction expected to be completed by June 30.