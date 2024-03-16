Kies Recreation Center in Elmhurst ready for play

Kies Recreation Center is ready to play. New gym flooring was installed this winter, increasing the programming options the center can offer for adults, senior citizens and participants of all ages. Elmhurst Park District staff took advantage of the updated gym space quickly and on March 4, the facility offered its first pickleball class.

The old flooring was installed in the 1980s by the previous owner of the facility. It had outlived its useful life, being brittle and beyond refurbishment. The new flooring is designed for courts and multipurpose rooms, making it perfect for this versatile facility that hosts everything from luncheons to line dancing.

The facility was acquired in 2019, without the need to increase property taxes, after the park district’s Vision 2020 Comprehensive and Strategic Plan process indicated community support for a new or improved adult facility.

A number of updates were completed before opening in 2022, including remodeled restrooms for ADA compliance, code enhancements and interior updates. A $250,000 Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant from the State of Illinois that was secured in 2023 by state Sen. Suzy Glowiak-Hilton provided the opportunity to update the gym’s flooring as well as the facility’s kitchen, which is currently undergoing renovations.

The park district is excited about the new options the flooring provides. Rentals are not currently available due to time constraints at the facility. However, the staff is looking forward to programming, such as the pickleball classes, camps or youth sports, finding a home at Kies Recreation Center.