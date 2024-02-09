Lyons Township High School names February South Campus students of the month

Lyons Township High School has released its February South Campus students of the month. Students were nominated by their teachers then selected by the various departments as the most exemplary students in each subject. The students are:
- Vander Prinz, La Grange
- Anna Luszcz, Brookfield
- Kim Tran, La Grange
- Peyton Carmody, Burr Ridge
- Tess Forde, La Grange
- Easton Kenny, Western Springs
- Aubrey Fouliard, La Grange Park
- Sam Race, La Grange Park
- Natalie Kayastha, La Grange Park
- Liliana Salazar, Indian Head Park
- Anna Borgmann, La Grange
- Bart Koszut, La Grange Highlands
- Francesca Cahill, Western Springs