Lyons Township High School names February South Campus students of the month

Lyons Township High School has released its February South Campus students of the month. Students were nominated by their teachers then selected by the various departments as the most exemplary students in each subject. The students are:

Vander Prinz, La Grange

Anna Luszcz, Brookfield

Kim Tran, La Grange

Peyton Carmody, Burr Ridge

Tess Forde, La Grange

Easton Kenny, Western Springs

Aubrey Fouliard, La Grange Park

Sam Race, La Grange Park

Natalie Kayastha, La Grange Park

Liliana Salazar, Indian Head Park

Anna Borgmann, La Grange

Bart Koszut, La Grange Highlands

Francesca Cahill, Western Springs