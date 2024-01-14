Brave the cold. Ice skate, sled and snow shoe at Downers Grove parks

The Downers Grove Park District’s ice skating, sled hill and snowshoeing conditions are updated daily on the districts weather status page where resident’s can also enroll in email and text alerts with the rainout line.

Sled Hills

Sledding is available at Gilbert Park, O’Brien Park, Concord Park and Ebersold Park from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Sled at your own risk. The park district reminds people that they are responsible for safety while sledding on park district grounds. Parents are encouraged to make sure supervision is provided before letting children play on the hills. Please check to make sure the hills are safe for sledding.

Ice Skating

The park district maintains unsupervised ice skating at Prince Pond, 4941 Linscott Ave. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from through February. It takes several days of single-digit and low-teen temperatures for sufficient ice to form. Ice maintenance will occur after staff has completed snow plowing duties for the day.

Ice Skating Conditions

Locate the flag pole at Prince Pond for current skating conditions before stepping on the ice. Staff monitors thickness and requires 8 inches of ice to open for skating.

Green flags: Indicate ice rink conditions are safe at cleared spots only.

Red flags: Indicate dangerous skating conditions; rink is closed.

If you witness an emergency, please dial 911 immediately.

Show shoeing

Rent a pair of snow shoes at Lyman Woods, 901 31st St., and enjoy the winter woods. When there are at least four inches of snow on the trails, both adult and children’s snowshoes will be available for use at Lyman Woods. Snow shoes are available during regular Interpretive Center hours on a first-come, first-served basis. The rental fee for each pair is $10 for a three-hour rental. Credit cards, checks, and cash are accepted. Click here for snowshoeing status. Guided snow-shoe hikes and extended hours for snow shoeing at Lyman Woods will be added throughout the winter when there’s enough snow. Call 630-963-9388.