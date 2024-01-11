Boys basketball: Justin Sveiteris, Downers Grove South on track for big bounce-back season

Downers Grove South's Justin Sveiteris (44) looks to shoot while Batavia's Nate Nazos defends during a Jack Tosh Classic game in December at York High School in Elmhurst. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Even amid a difficult season full of losses, Downers Grove South’s Justin Sveiteris saw a few glimpses of potential.

A year ago, the Mustangs closed out the season with several tough defeats, most notably a 71-41 loss to Downers Grove North.

But the 6-foot-7 Sveiteris, a three-year starter, said the Mustangs, who won a combined 15 games in the previous two seasons, were motivated to sacrifice individual accolades and statistics for team improvement.

“I definitely feel like the returners, from last year, and some of us younger guys all came together and thought about what we could do better,” he said. “I took the role of starting to hold other guys accountable, starting in summer and making sure everybody’s getting better. I feel everybody did their role.

“I saw glimpses of what I envisioned this team was capable of doing while in the summer. We were playing as a team and defending as a team.”

The Mustangs (13-4, 4-0 West Suburban Gold) are on track for a 20-win season behind a strong senior cast. Sveiteris, who is averaging nearly 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks a game, called this season very gratifying.

“For me, it’s incredible,” Sveiteris said. “It’s special. I’m super grateful for the team we have this year. The past two years have been a little rough, but sometimes you need that experience to get better.

“I think the biggest thing is our bonds together, like last year, even though it was rough, we still kept our heads up, still had each other’s backs, no one quit on the team, or anybody else, we all stayed together, something to do with our success now, off the court, even on the court, you can see it, all just having fun, happy for each other’s success. Everybody wants to do their role to make the team better.”

Downers Grove South coach Zach Miller said Sveiteris is a key reason for his team’s success.

“Justin does it all on the court,” Miller said. “He’s a grinder, an old-school guy. He’s almost too hard on himself, a perfectionist. But he’s starting to enjoy this year more. I think that’s a product of the guys around him. He’s realizing the capability he has. He just works, always asking questioning. He wants to do better. That’s what’s going to take him far beyond Downers Grove South and basketball.”

Sveiteris, who has heavy interest from several Division III schools along with a few Division II programs, said he targeted his ballhandling plus shooting, but he made an effort to become more of a vocal leader this season.

“It’s been a huge difference from last year for me,” he said. “Last year I was not as much a vocal leader. I was more leader by example.”

Miller said the Mustangs’ success stems from a deep group of guards, solid play on defense and a selfless approach on offense.

“This is the first time all season we’ve been fully healthy,” Miller said. “I think our best basketball is ahead in the next three or four weeks. We’re playing as one unit. We have nine guys who have scored in double figures multiple times.

“They get after it and compete with each other. We don’t have to coach effort, toughness or motivate these kids. They are very self-motivated, which is a product of the scar tissue they had from the last couple of years.”

The Mustangs, who have a difficult stretch of games ahead with Leyden and Bolingbrook this weekend and Proviso East and Metamora next weekend, are experienced and full of talented guards.

Guard Jalen House is averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals, while Keon Maggitt, Will Potter and Richard Gasmen are part of a talented backcourt. Junior forward Daniel Sveiteris is averaging nearly nine points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Dominic Marcantelli is playing a key reserve role.

“It all starts with our guards, from Jalen, Keon and Will Potter and Richard Gasmen,” Miller said. “Our pressure gets us off to a good start. It’s a real fun group. Justin has been the headliner for scoring, but the guards around him are doing a good job pressuring and getting the ball to him in right spots.”

Riverside-Brookfield winning the close ones

Riverside-Brookfield coach Mike Reingruber said his team is learning how to play effectively in close games. The Bulldogs (15-2, 2-0 Metro Suburban) defeated Lincoln Park 70-63 and Nazareth 66-64 last week.

“We’ve won a few close games this year,” Reingruber said. “In close games, you need to make your free throws, take care of the ball and get defensive stops. We’ve been luck enough to do that in a number of close games this year.

“We need to continue to get better at reducing turnovers and not giving up offensive rebounds. We continue to get better offensively and defensively and have had contributions from a lot of different guys throughout the year.”

Reingruber said the Bulldogs have a solid rotation, filled with talented players capable of stepping up in key moments. He pointed out the consistent play of senior guards Steven Brown and Mehki Austin for helping the Bulldogs win 15 of their first 17 games

Brown played stellar against Nazareth, racking up 23 points and eight assists. Austin finished with 19 points against Lincoln Park.

“Steven Brown has played really well for the better part of this season,” Reingruber said. “He’s had some real big scoring games, as well as games with eight to 10 assists. He has really evolved into a good lead guard for us and he’s going to continue to get better and better as the season goes on. Mehki Austin has had some big games for us as well. He brings a lot of energy on both ends of the floor.”

Big weekend in Wheaton

Wheaton Warrenville South is hosting a memorable slate of games this weekend, highlighted by Normal playing Waubonsie Valley on Saturday and Downers Grove North on Monday.