Downers Grove Park District to hold nature tot workshop Jan. 20

The Downers Grove Park District will hold a Nature Tot Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at Lyman Woods Nature Center, 901 31st St.

Have a crafty tot? Bring them to our nature workshop. Each month the district will head outdoors for nature discovery time and then make a project to take home that will encourage children to interact with nature. Dress for the weather and to get messy. An adult must accompany their child(ren) during this program.

The topic is snowflake placemats, and the program is open to children ages 2 to 4. The fee is $15.