High-speed chase beginning in Woodridge leads to arrest of 17-year-old juvenile

A Cook County teen, who was allegedly armed, has been accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

The juvenile, a 17-year-old male, appeared at a hearing Friday morning where he was ordered to be detained until at least his next court appearance.

The teenager is charged with one count each of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, theft - $500-$10,000, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a firearm, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On Jan. 4, at approximately 3:46 a.m., Woodridge police responded to a call of a stolen 2007 Toyota Camry from the 7-Eleven convenient store located at 7500 Janes Avenue. Following an investigation, it is alleged that the driver of the Camry left the car unlocked and running while he went into the 7-Eleven at which time the juvenile entered the vehicle and fled the scene, the releases stated.

About three minutes later, a Willowbrook police officer located the vehicle in the 100 block of 75th Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Instead of pulling over, the juvenile allegedly fled from police driving through a red light at Route 83 and 75th Street and driving the wrong way on Burr Ridge Parkway, authorities said.

When the car started to smoke, the juvenile allegedly exited the car and fled on foot near Burr Ridge Parkway and Lifetime Drive. After a brief foot pursuit, the juvenile was taken into custody. It is alleged that approximately five feet away from where officers took the juvenile into custody, officers located a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun with one bullet in the chamber.

“It is alleged that after stealing a man’s vehicle, the juvenile suspect in this case, who is not legally entitled to possess a handgun, attempted to outrun authorities in a car and on foot only to be apprehended just minutes later,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This behavior is extremely dangerous and puts not only the accused, but the officers involved as well as the public at tremendous risk. Leading police on a high-speed chase is not the answer and will only make matters worse.”

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 12.