Lyons Township High School musicians earn all-state honors

Each year, students are selected for the Illinois Music Educators All-State and All-District Festival Band, Choir, Orchestra, Jazz Band and Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Lyons Township High School is located in District 1, which includes the city of Chicago and most of the south and western suburbs. District 1 has the largest number of participating schools than any other ILMEA district in the state of Illinois.

In October, students audition for the district level ensembles. This year Lyons Township had 50 students selected for district ensembles in the areas of band, choir, orchestra, jazz band and jazz choir.

The students with the highest scores in each district across Illinois are submitted to a meeting of all district presidents of ILMEA. District representatives select the most outstanding students to represent their districts at the state level as members of the all-state ensembles. The number of entries allowed per district is based on the number of schools that participated in auditions.

Lyons Township had 14 students selected as all-state musicians. They are: Xander Buckhalter,

La Grange Park, Band; John Crandall, La Grange Park, Band; Sophia Jiotis, Burr Ridge, Choir; Grace Kovacs, La Grange Park, Orchestra; Agnes Kuchta, Countryside, Orchestra; Sofia Magajne, La Grange Park, Choir; Vincent Meccia, Burr Ridge, Choir; Josephine Mensik, La Grange Park, Choir; Piper Murray, Western Springs, Band; Rachel O’Riley, Brookfield, Band; Nate Scalzo, Brookfield, Band; Jude Short, La Grange, Band; Kai Werlinsky, La Grange Park, Orchestra; and Charlie Wolcott, La Grange, Jazz.