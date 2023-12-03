Downers Grove Park District to develop master plan

The Downers Grove Park District has started the development of a comprehensive master plan.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in creating a dynamic and resident-driven roadmap that will guide the evolution of the district’s parks, open spaces, amenities, facilities and recreation programs.

The master plan development will be characterized by a collaborative and inclusive approach, actively seeking input from the Downers Grove community. Through online surveys, engaging focus groups and collaborative workshops, the district aims to capture the diverse perspectives, recreational needs and desires of residents, stakeholders and community partners.

“We’re embarking on an exciting journey to shape the future of recreation and parks in Downers Grove,” said Bob Kotula, president of the Downers Grove Park Board of Commissioners. “This master plan will not only reflect the current needs of our community but will also be flexible and adaptive, ensuring it evolves in sync with the changing desires of our diverse population.”

This comprehensive approach ensures that the Downers Grove community actively shapes the future of its recreational spaces. The park district invites all residents to participate and be a part of this exciting journey. An online survey will be available through Dec. 22 on the district’s website at dgparks.org.