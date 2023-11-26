Christmas at Cantigny begins Dec. 1

Visitors to the inaugural Christmas at Cantigny celebration are in for a holiday treat, including McCormick House walk-throughs, ice skating, and dazzling light installations. The festivities begin on Dec. 1.

The newly renovated McCormick House is opening to the public for the first time since 2020. Robert R. McCormick’s iconic home is the festival’s centerpiece. Guests can stroll through historic spaces, including Freedom Hall, the home’s showplace library, where a spectacular 20-foot Christmas tree awaits.

“We look forward to welcoming guests, just as Colonel McCormick did during the holidays many years ago,” said Matt LaFond, Cantigny executive director. “McCormick House was the final phase of our Project New Leaf renovations, and we know people are eager to step back inside. The mansion has never looked better.”

Hundreds of fresh poinsettias from Cantigny’s own greenhouse will be displayed throughout the home. Plants are available inside the Cantigny Visitors Center during the festival (while supplies last).

Outside, a 100-by-40-foot ice rink will add some wintery magic to the scene. Skaters can rent blades or bring their own. Spectators and skaters taking a break can enjoy a warm holiday treat in the heated hospitality tent overlooking the rink. Visitors can also reserve a private “Cocoa Cabana,” perfect for families and friend groups.

Cantigny’s gardens and grounds will provide the festival’s razzle dazzle, with wide accessible pathways leading visitors through creative lighting displays accompanied by holiday music.

The evening includes McCormick House’s exterior, the north side of which may slow traffic along neighboring Roosevelt Road. Pop-up activities and attractions will include musical performances, a cookie and hot chocolate station, gift shopping and visits from Santa Claus (Dec. 2-3) and favorite holiday characters. Santa brunches are slated for Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 16-17 at the Cantigny Golf clubhouse.

Christmas at Cantigny opens Dec. 1 and runs through Dec. 23. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (closed Mondays), with extended hours on weekends and for ice skating. For additional details and ticketing, visit Cantigny.org. Cantigny is located at 151 Winfield Road, Wheaton.