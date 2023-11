The Downers Grove Park District’s Merry and Bright: A Victorian Christmas, will be held at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Downers Grove Museum, 831 Maple Ave.

Get in the holiday spirit with your family and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions, tour the holiday decorated Victorian Blodgett House and visit with Santa.

Stroll the park on a luminary walk, view holiday trees decorated by the community and warm up around a campfire as you listen to Victorian-era carolers.