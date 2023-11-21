Register for Light Up Wheaton contest by Dec. 8

The city of Wheaton and the Wheaton Park District are once again teaming up for the Light Up Wheaton holiday decorating contest for residents, businesses, churches and organizations. Participants can compete for prizes and be added to the official tour map of participating locations.

To enter the Light Up Wheaton contest and be added to the tour map, register through the Wheaton Park District by Dec. 8. Registered participants must submit a photo of their submission by Dec. 8 at noon to lcali@wheatonparks.org. In order to recognize new participants, winners from 2022 are not eligible to win in 2023 but are still encouraged to register and participate.

Judging will be from Dec. 9-17. Judges will be observing houses during this period from 6-9 p.m. daily. Participants have the chance to compete in Most Creative, People’s Choice Award and Mayor’s Choice Award.

Photos and locations will be shared on the Wheaton and Wheaton Park District Facebook pages for public voting and all homes participating will be listed on the Wheaton Park District website for families looking to drive by and see the entries in person.

Make sure you are following @CityofWheaton and @wheatonparkdistrict on Facebook. Contest winners will be announced via social media and by email Dec. 20.