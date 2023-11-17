Girls Golfer of the Year:Benet’s Jenna Shilts was second in state, led team to sixth and repeat regional title

Jenna Shilts saved her best performance for last.
The Benet senior left an indelible park on the school’s golf program. She led the Redwings to back-to-back regional championships the last two years, winning the individual regional title in both seasons. Shilts qualified for state both seasons.
Shilts, who will play golf collegiately at Michigan, was four shots behind the leaders going into the second round of this fall’s state meet. But an eagle early in the second round helped catapult her to second place, two strokes behind champion Kaylee Dwyer of Lincoln-East. Shilts’ runner-up finish led Benet to sixth place overall, the best in program history.
For her achievements, Jenna Shilts is the Suburban Life Player of the Year for girls golf. Here is her Q&A with Joshua Welge:
Welge: What did it mean to finish off your career with such a great finish at state? What will you remember most about that tournament?
Shilts: It was so incredible to cap off my high school career on a high note! I had been looking forward to state the entire season so I was really happy to end it with a solid finish. My favorite memory from state was having my teammates cheering for me when I finished my last round.
Welge: I heard you had a big eagle in the second round. What happened on that hole?
Shilts: On my second hole on the final day, I had about 175 yards in for my second shot on a par 5. I hit my 6 iron exactly how I planned and it ended up about three feet from the hole. It was definitely a relief when I made the three-footer for eagle.
Welge: You had the second-best finish by a Benet girl at state, behind only [2018 state champion] Lauren Beaudreau. What does it mean to be in that company?
Shilts: Lauren Beaudreau has always been an inspiration to me. It is an honor to even be compared to her.
Welge: I heard you were a figure skater too. Did you do both sports growing up and what made you decide to focus on golf?
Shilts: I figure skated for 12 years and played golf mainly in the summer up until two years ago when I decided to focus on golf. I made the decision to prioritize golf because I love playing tournaments and the unpredictability that each round brings.
Welge: What’s the toughest course you’ve ever played on? What’s your favorite course?
Shilts: The toughest course I have ever played on was Pinehurst #2. I got to play it during the North and South Championship the past two years. I was truly in awe of the course. It’s not only the toughest course I’ve played, but my favorite course as well.
Welge: You led your team to back to back regional titles. What did that accomplishment mean?
Shilts: Winning the regional championship for the second straight year was definitely a big goal for our team throughout the season. We all played very well and it was really great to see it all come together.
Welge: How did you choose to go to Michigan for college? What do you plan to study?
Shilts: The University of Michigan felt like the perfect fit both academically and athletically. I am really excited to be a part of the incredible team atmosphere. As of now I plan to study biology.
Welge: Is there a pro player you like to watch?
Shilts: My favorite pro golfer is Rose Zhang. I really like the smart approach she takes to the game.
Welge: Didn’t you have a hole in one at state one year? What do you recall about that?
Shilts: My hole in one last year at state was really an incredible experience! The shot looked like it was in the whole way! It ended up landing an inch from the cup and jumping in. It was especially memorable because it was the only one I’ve had in my career.