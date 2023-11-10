Nazareth Academy to celebrate holidays with fine arts performances

Nazareth Academy’s Fine Arts Department will celebrate Christmas with family friendly performances by student artists. All are welcome to attend the following events showcasing the culmination of student efforts this semester.

“Showcasing our students’ fine arts achievements has always been so special for our school community,” said Jessica Radogno, director of curriculum and instruction. “Our student performers are joined by family, friends and many of the Sisters of St. Joseph who have a deep appreciation and love for the arts. The opportunity to celebrate our students’ talents is made even better by the context of the Advent season, inspired by Hope, Peace, Joy and Love.”

All performances take place on Nazareth Academy’s campus, 1209 Ogden Ave., La Grange Park.

Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. - Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. Based on the award-winning 1970s cartoons, Schoolhouse Rock Live!, Jr. teaches lessons with clever, catchy tunes. Memorable songs such as Just a Bill, The Preamble and Conjunction Junction bring this show vividly to life. Our annual children’s play is produced and staged and performed by students in advanced acting. Romano Family Theatre General admission tickets are $5, available at the door.

Dec. 13 7 p.m. Christmas Spectacular Concert. This annual concert showcases the Nazareth Academy instrumental and choral programs. All are welcome to celebrate the sounds of the season.

The concert choir and progressions will perform Carol of the Bells, The First Noel, Pata-Pan, Happy Christmas (War is Over), Winter Wonderland, and more. The symphonic band, jazz combo, percussion ensemble and the beginning band will play popular holiday selections such as Polar Express, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, A Celtic Christmas and more! Alexine Chapel Admission is free.