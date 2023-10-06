Golf: Hinsdale Central girls, boys teams lead after first day at state

Hinsdale Central’s girls and boys golf teams are both in the lead after the first day of the two-day IHSA state golf tournaments.

Defending Class 2A state girls champion Hinsdale Central shot a 304 as a team for a two-stroke lead over Glenbrook North (306) with Stevenson (312) in third at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur. Benet (336) is in seventh and Lyons (344) 10th.

Hinsdale Central junior Elyssa Abdullah and St. Francis senior Emmy Hollarbush shot a 72 to put them one shot back of first-round leader Emma Hill of Troy Triad at 71. Hinsdale Central’s Caroline Owens and Benet’s Jenna Shilts both shot a 74 and are tied for sixth, with Wheaton North’s Bridget Craig at 77.

On the boys side, in Class 3A Hinsdale Central and New Trier both posted team scores of 301, putting them eights shots ahead of third-place Wheaton Warrenville South’s 309 at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington.

Hinsdale Central’s Jack Mulligan shot a 72 to put him one shot back of co-leaders Isaac Rumler of Moline and New Trier’s Noah Zyung at 71. Wheaton Warrenville South’s Callan Fahey is at 73, Hinsdale Central’s Alex Rasmussen at 74 and Glenbard Wet’s Grant Roscich at 75.

St. Francis is tied for third place in the Class 2A boys race at 315, 11 shots back of leader Sacred Heart-Griffin. Lemont (326) is tied for eighth. Beckett Jones of St. Francis shot a 73 putting him three shots back of Marmion’s Regan Konen.