Barnett cruises to victory in Downers Grove mayoral race

Downers Grove Mayor Bob Barnett took was ahead early in his bid for reelection Tuesday night, leading challenger Marshall Schmitt by more than 2,600 votes, according to unofficial results from the DuPage County Clerk’s office.
With 98% of the votes tallied, Barnett had garnered 5,765 votes, according to unofficial results. Schmitt, meanwhile, had collected 3,113 votes.
Barnett, 54, was first elected mayor in 2019 after serving on the village council for a decade.
In the race for three seats on the village council, former Mayor Martin Tully is the lead vote getter in the six- way race having collected 4,947 votes. Incumbent Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt garnered 4,442 votes, while Michael Davenport, a member of the Community High School District 99 school board, has moved into third place with 3,779 votes, according to unofficial results.
Tammy Sarver has collected 3,579 votes while Denise McCann has 2,779 votes, and James Devitt has 2,272 votes, according to unofficial results.
Commissioners Nicole Walus and Rich Kulovany decided not to seek reelection. Walus has served on the council since 2016, while Kulovany has been a commissioner since 2019.