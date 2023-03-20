Glenbard Parent Series to explore effects of body negativity

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “The New David Espinosa,” with author Fred Aceves, during two webinars, one at noon and the other at 7 p.m. March 21, via Zoom.

Aceves’ award-winning novel, “The New David Espinosa,” examines body dysmorphia and steroid abuse, a news release stated. He says people often focus on real or supposed physical imperfections they see in the mirror. Merely an irritation for some, for others those flaws can create an obsession for perfection.

The book is about a teen who experienced bullying. This junior in high school vows to bulk up and wow people after an embarrassing video goes viral. Frustrated by slow progress, his sole focus becomes finding shortcuts to produce quick muscle mass. He navigates the dark side of bodybuilding, and soon realizes pursuing an ideal body at all costs might steal everything from him.

Aceves, who grew up in Glendale Heights and in Tampa, Fla., during his teen years, is on a mission to encourage a conversation about the destructive and often obsessive nature of body negativity.

Visit glenbardgps.org for information and the link to the webinar. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.