Glenbard Parent Series speaker to discuss expanding students’ capacity

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will host Zaretta Hammond in “Motivating, Supporting and Expanding the Capacity of All Students” at 7 p.m. Feb. 1, via Zoom.

Hammond will share neuroscience research to offer an innovative approach for designing and implementing brain-compatible instruction, a news release stated. Hammond’s teaching creates an environment of care and belonging that ensures young people are seen, valued and heard. In the webinar, participants will learn how culture affects learning and relationships. School staff and caregivers will discover what builds students’ engagement and prepares them to become independent lifelong learners.

Hammond is an instructional coach and former classroom English teacher. She has been doing instructional design, school coaching and professional development around the issues of reading and vocabulary development for 18 years. She teaches and lectures at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, Calif.

Visit glenbardgps.org for information and the link to the webinar. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.