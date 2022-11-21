Suburban Life boys basketball preview: Five to watch in 2022-23

Here are five boys basketball players to watch in the Suburban Life area this season.
Niko Abusara, Benet, senior, guard: Long and athletic, Abusara’s recruitment heated up during the summer and into the fall with offers from Radford, Dartmouth and Brown. He’ll be a player to watch for a Benet team that impressed over the summer with a win over Curie and close loss to Simeon.
Noah Campbell, Willowbrook, senior, guard: Campbell averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists last year for the West Suburban Gold champion Warriors. He’s one of three returning starters that Willowbrook has back.
Braylen Meredith, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, forward: The Tigers graduated quite a bit from last year’s team that went 29-3 and reached a sectional final. But Meredith, a lanky 6-foot-5 senior, is a returning starter, and should be a force defensively, on the boards and as an inside-outside threat.
Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central, senior, forward: Oosterbaan is a big-time baseball recruit headed to Michigan – but he’s also a big reason why the Red Devils could be poised to build off an 18-12 season. The 6-foot-6 Oosterbaan averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds as a junior.
Nik Polonowski, Lyons, senior, guard: The 6-foot-6 Polonowski saw his stock soar over the summer, and he made his verbal commitment to Pennsylvania in September. Teaming up with Jackson Niego, Polonowski and the Lions should be squarely in the hunt for a West Suburban Silver title this season, and a deep playoff run.