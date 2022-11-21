November 21, 2022
Shaw Local
Suburban Life boys basketball preview: Five to watch in 2022-23

By Joshua Welge

Here are five boys basketball players to watch in the Suburban Life area this season.

Benet’s Nikola Abusara (30) shoots the ball during a Class 4A Bartlett Sectional semifinal game against Wheaton Warrenville South on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Niko Abusara, Benet, senior, guard: Long and athletic, Abusara’s recruitment heated up during the summer and into the fall with offers from Radford, Dartmouth and Brown. He’ll be a player to watch for a Benet team that impressed over the summer with a win over Curie and close loss to Simeon.

Willowbrook’s Noah Campbell (25) shoots the ball during a Class 4A Glenbard West Regional semifinal against York in Glen Ellyn on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

Willowbrook’s Noah Campbell (25) shoots the ball during a Class 4A Glenbard West Regional semifinal against York in Glen Ellyn on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Noah Campbell, Willowbrook, senior, guard: Campbell averaged 15 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists last year for the West Suburban Gold champion Warriors. He’s one of three returning starters that Willowbrook has back.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Braylen Meredith (center) looks to pass the ball during a Class 4A Bartlett Sectional semifinal game against Benet on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Braylen Meredith (center) looks to pass the ball during a Class 4A Bartlett Sectional semifinal game against Benet on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Braylen Meredith, Wheaton Warrenville South, senior, forward: The Tigers graduated quite a bit from last year’s team that went 29-3 and reached a sectional final. But Meredith, a lanky 6-foot-5 senior, is a returning starter, and should be a force defensively, on the boards and as an inside-outside threat.

Hinsdale Central's Ben Oosterbaan (right) goes up for a shot over Oswego East's Patrick Robinson during a 15th Annual Hoops for Healing Boys Basketball Tournament game at Naperville North High School on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Ben Oosterbaan, Hinsdale Central, senior, forward: Oosterbaan is a big-time baseball recruit headed to Michigan – but he’s also a big reason why the Red Devils could be poised to build off an 18-12 season. The 6-foot-6 Oosterbaan averaged 17 points and 8 rebounds as a junior.

Lyons Township's Niklas Polonowski (35) tries to block of Burlington Central's Andrew Scharnowski during MondayÕs boys basketball game in Burlington. (Paul Valade pvalade@dailyherald.com)

Nik Polonowski, Lyons, senior, guard: The 6-foot-6 Polonowski saw his stock soar over the summer, and he made his verbal commitment to Pennsylvania in September. Teaming up with Jackson Niego, Polonowski and the Lions should be squarely in the hunt for a West Suburban Silver title this season, and a deep playoff run.

