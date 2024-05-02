Martinez’s goal was always to become a police officer

2023 Officer of the Year John Martinez has been with the Minooka Police Department for three years. (Michael Urbanec)

Officer John Martinez only has been at the Minooka Police Department for three years, and he’s already been recognized as its 2023 Officer of the Year.

His goal from the outset was to become a police officer, having served in the Army for five years before working as a corrections officer. He applied to work for the Minooka Police Department after moving to Yorkville with his wife.

Martinez almost didn’t pick up the phone.

“When I got the call from Chief [Justin Meyer], I didn’t remember too much,” Martinez said. “It takes a while when you go through the hiring process, and I almost didn’t answer the call. My wife was the one that pushed me, you know, because I normally wouldn’t answer blocked numbers. She was the one that told me I needed to answer it.”

Meyer’s phone call from the police station showed up on Martinez’s phone as a blocked number.

Martinez said he wouldn’t be in Minooka if it weren’t for his wife: She’s the reason they moved because they wanted to start a family together, and Yorkville felt like a good place to raise kids. They’ve since had two children.

It means a lot to me, as a newer officer. I had just hit my three years, and it’s nice to see the recognition this early on. It keeps you motivated, and to see other officers noticing your hard work? That keeps me going.” — Officer John Martinez

He’s had a lot happen in the time since moving, including being named officer of the year, which came as a surprise.

“It means a lot to me, as a newer officer,” Martinez said. “I had just hit my three years, and it’s nice to see the recognition this early on. It keeps you motivated, and to see other officers noticing your hard work? That keeps me going.”

Martinez said he knew he didn’t want to stay in corrections, viewing it as a stepping stone to what he wanted to do. He also knew he was getting older, and he would have to find a job with a police department if he was going to at all. He said he was fortunate when Minooka called him.

He took the leap into a new career, and he tries to tell the younger officers to keep their benefits and financials in line.

“A lot of our younger guys come in at 24 or 25 or younger, and that can be good and bad,” Martinez said. “They don’t have the experience but it’s good for them because of the retirement. They can do something after they put their time in. Compared to me, I’m a bit older.”

Martinez said he runs when he’s not working, and he’s run seven marathons so far. He started running when he was in the military.

“I hated it, but, you know, that’s the way they do things,” Martinez said. “Once I got out, I just kept doing it. Eventually, I started to enjoy it. It wasn’t like I had someone telling me to do it, and I discovered how much I liked it.”

Martinez said he knows for sure that he wants to move up in the department to a supervisor role, although he knows he’ll miss being on the street for things such as traffic stops. He said he knows it’ll be necessary for new officers to step up as Minooka grows.