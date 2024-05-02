Letters: Grundy County First Responders - We Thank You

First Responder Ashley Doglio: The 911 dispatchers are always forgotten when we think of first responders. Although they are the first help we receive. A dispatcher wears many hats, they send the correct emergency equipment to a scene, responsible for the safety of their officers and sometimes just a voice on the other end that will listen. - Kerrie Doglio

First Responder Joe Schroeder: Thanks for always being available with your EMA team to respond and assist in emergencies either large or small. You and your team are dedicated to help the community any time of the day or night. John Grimmen

First Responder Mark Vanderploeg: Morris PD Mark is a hero in our home. He saved our 5 month old granddaughter after being left for dead. She was left alone for 5 hours on the floor dying. It was his quick reactions that helped save her life. She is doing just fine now thanks to him and all who helped. Thank you Mark and The Morris Fire DP hospital children’s helicopter medics. John Davis

First Responder Mark Brookman: Has always been selfless, and thinks of others. He’s been compassionate every time he’s come to my rescue which has been a lot this past year. He’s an amazing leader to have such an amazing group of people on his team. Maries Jostrom

First Responder Michael Rooney Osborne: Thank you for all you and your K9 Dani do to keep the county safe! Pat Osborne

First Responder Rich Hartig: Thank you for putting your life on the line to protect and defend us from danger. Richard Hartig

First Responder Mark Vanderploeg: Thank you so much for saving my daughter. Without you she wouldn’t be here today. Crystal Mullins

First Responder Marie Passafiume: Thank you, Marie, for being my teacher, advisor, and friend. You made paramedic school all the more bearable. I carry your teachings with me everywhere I go. Many blessings to you and your family. Tori Davis

First Responder Richard Vander Veen: I might be bias but thank you Rick for becoming one of the best paramedics and firefighter. After leaving the Air Force and becoming a ff/paramedic and receiving your masters degree and now serving the Lockport FD, we couldn’t have asked for more. Following as a second generation FF and now giving back by teaching in the EMS program at JJC, you have succeeded as a top first responder. I hope you continue to share your vast knowledge. William Vander Veen