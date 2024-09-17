Understanding VA Survivors Pension and Other Benefits

Did you know that surviving spouses and dependents of veterans may be eligible for valuable assistance from the Department of Veterans Affairs? Here’s a breakdown of some of the options that could be available:

1. VA Survivors Pension.

Are you a surviving spouse and/or dependent child of a deceased veteran who served during a period of war? You could qualify for a VA Survivors Pension, which offers monthly payments to qualified surviving spouses and unmarried dependent children of wartime veterans who meet certain income and net worth limits set by Congress. The veteran’s service period, income, and medical expenses all play a role in determining eligibility.

2. VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (VA DIC).

If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, you may be able to get a tax-free monetary benefit called VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (VA DIC).

3. Support Programs.

Are you a spouse caring for a veteran with a service-related disability? The VA offers two programs to support you:

The Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers: This program provides specialized services for caregivers of veterans who were seriously injured in the line of duty.



The Program of General Caregiver Support Services: This program is open to caregivers of veterans from all eras, regardless of the veteran’s service-connected condition. Unlike the first program, a formal application is not required.



4. Burial Benefits.

Spouses and surviving spouses can also be buried at national cemeteries, but as with all US Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, there are specific eligibility requirements.

Have more questions? The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission can help you determine your eligibility for these and other benefits. Contact them at (815) 941-3152 or vac@grundycountyil.gov .

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street : Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

