Illinois Offers Support For Veterans Beyond Federal Benefits

While the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is the most recognized source of veteran benefits, the State of Illinois also offers a variety of support services. These include long-term care, educational opportunities, property tax relief, and recreational programs. Learn more about each below:

1. Long-term care. Illinois veterans and their eligible spouses seeking skilled and domiciliary care can find a home in five locations across the state: Anna, Chicago, LaSalle, Manteno, and Quincy. Each home offers personalized care provided by dedicated medical professionals and staff, committed to enhancing the quality of life for veterans.

2. Educational opportunities. Veterans and their families have access to a wide range of educational benefits to pursue approved programs, including college degrees, certificates, apprenticeships, on-the-job training, and flight training. Benefit eligibility and duration vary based on individual circumstances.

3. Property tax relief. Illinois offers a variety of housing exemptions to support service members. These include property tax breaks and exemptions for specially adapted homes and mobile homes. For more details on eligibility and how to apply, visit the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs website.

4. Recreation benefits. Illinois offers a unique opportunity for disabled veterans to enjoy outdoor recreation. As a token of appreciation for their service, the state provides free fishing and hunting licenses to qualifying veterans.

More information about those benefits can be found at https://veterans.illinois.gov/ .

In addition to state benefits, veterans can also access support from the Illinois Attorney General’s Military and Veterans Rights Bureau. The Bureau offers education on veterans’ rights and benefits and informational materials, and conducts community outreach. Learn more:

https://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/Rights-of-the-People/military-and-veterans-rights/ .

Veterans can also seek assistance with some federal, state, and local benefits through the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission. Contact the office by phone at (815) 941-3152 or via email at VAC@grundycountyil.gov .

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

