What Veterans Should Know About State And Federal Education Benefits

Summer is winding down, and fall semester is just around the corner. For veterans thinking about pursuing higher education, now is the time to explore financial aid options. Several programs are available which can significantly reduce college or job training costs and help make academic goals more attainable. Some key resources:

1. Post-9/11 GI Bill. The post-9/11 GI Bill helps pay for school or job training. To be eligible, you must meet at least one of these requirements:

You served at least 90 days on active duty (either all at once or with breaks in service) on or after September 11, 2001, or



You received a Purple Heart on or after September 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged after any amount of service, or



You served for at least 30 continuous days (all at once, without a break in service) on or after September 11, 2001, and were honorably discharged with a service-connected disability, or



You’re a dependent child using benefits transferred by a qualifying veteran or service member



2. Illinois Veteran Education benefits. These state-specific programs offer a variety of options for veterans and their families, covering various educational paths like apprenticeships, college degrees and certificate programs, and even flight training. The programs include:

Deceased, Disabled, and MIA/POW Veterans’ Dependents Educational Opportunity Grant (Age: 10-18)



Deceased, Disabled, and MIA/POW Veterans’ Dependents Scholarship



Illinois Veterans’ Grant: This grant program pays tuition and mandatory fees at all Illinois state-supported colleges, universities, and community colleges for eligible Illinois veterans.



Illinois National Guard Grant: Information and the online application may be obtained at the Illinois Student Assistance Commission’s website at www.isac.org .



. University of Illinois Children of Veterans Scholarship



Veteran Coordinators at Illinois Public Universities and Colleges: Coordinators are the central point of contact for all veterans, service members, and dependents.



Reach out to the Grundy County VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or call (815) 941-3152.

