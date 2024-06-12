Grundy County VAC: Supporting Veterans With Essential Services And Programs

Veterans in Grundy County: do you need help navigating resources?

As the county’s central veterans service office, the Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission exists to champion the needs of area veterans and their families, all completely free of charge.

“Our office is a referral resource for veterans,” said Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Ken Buck. “When a veteran is looking for a service or resource and it is not specifically a veteran issue, we have referrals to other agencies and services that can assist them.”

The Grundy County VAC has two full-time veteran service officers on staff who are trained by the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, and accredited by the US Department of Veterans Affairs, to assist veterans and their families with all US Department of Veterans Affairs benefits.

The agency works with all three administrations that comprise the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs: the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), and the National Cemetery Administration (NCA), as well as with various programs and services from the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

In addition to helping veterans access federal and state benefits, the Grundy County VAC offers two unique programs specifically for Grundy County veterans:

Financial assistance: The VAC understands that veterans may face financial hardships and offers programs that support eligible veterans with basic needs such as rent, food, and utilities.



Free transportation to VA medical facilities: Getting to appointments shouldn’t be a struggle. The VAC provides free rides to Edward Hines VA Hospital and the Joliet VA Clinic Monday through Friday, ensuring veterans can prioritize their health care.



If you are a Grundy County veteran, contact the VAC by phone at (815) 941-3152 or via email at VAC@grundycountyil.gov to learn more about how these valuable programs can assist you.

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission logo