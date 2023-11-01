Grundy County Veterans Organizations Offer Assistance, Resources

Veterans seeking assistance and resources will find no shortage of organizations in Grundy County. Some examples include AMVETS, Coal City Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Gardner American Legion, Marine Corps League, Mazon American Legion, Minooka American Legion, Morris American Legion, Forty & Eight, and Morris Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The mission of the American Legion is to “support and defend America’s veterans, service members, and their families.” The organization advocates for veterans’ rights and benefits at the federal and state levels, supporting hospitalized veterans, as well as supporting and mentoring youth through programs such as Boys and Girls State.

VFWs also support and advocate for veterans. Additionally, the organization offers both the Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen youth essay scholarship competitions.

The Disabled American Veterans organization provides a variety of services to veterans, including help with filing VA claims for disability compensation, appealing claims decisions, and securing transportation to VA medical appointments.

AMVETS, or American Veterans, assists veterans in all aspects of their lives from disability claims to finding jobs. Additionally, AMVETS works to improve the quality of life for veterans, their families, and the communities where they live through leadership, advocacy and services.

The Illinois Marine Corps League provides information and resources for Marines and their dependents, as well as offering funeral honors, scholarship and award programs, assisting transitioning Marines through the Marine for Life program, and more.

“At the state and federal level, these organizations also monitor and lobby our legislators to ensure state and federal veterans’ programs are funded and operate correctly,” said Grundy County VAC Superintendent Ken Buck. “They suggest and lobby for new or changes to state and federal laws to improve existing benefits or to create new benefits based on the needs of the veterans.”

The Grundy County VAC acts as a central service office for those organizations. Are you a veteran in need of assistance? Visit https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/ for more information.

Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission : 1320 Union Street: Morris, IL 60450 :

815.941.3152 : https://www.grundycountyil.gov/veterans-assistance/

Grundy County VAC sponsored logo 2023