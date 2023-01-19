Nursing Degree with Lewis University: Get Started Today

The New Year is a time for thought, growth, and change. As we move into 2023, we can set new goals and intentions for ourselves. If you’re contemplating a career in nursing, this is the perfect time to take that first step. Nursing is a rewarding profession that offers plenty of opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The nursing degree programs offered by Lewis University are tailored to meet the needs of aspiring nurses who wish to pursue their passion in the healthcare field. Students can choose from several specialized areas of study.

What does a nursing career mean?

It means being compassionate, patient and committed to helping others. It also means having a deep knowledge of medical care and the ability to provide that care in various settings. Nurses can work in hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and home health agencies. As a nurse, you may provide physical care, educate patients on medical conditions, and advocate for patient rights.

At Lewis University, we want you to develop a compassionate, holistic approach to patient care. This means addressing physical symptoms while caring for the heart, mind, and soul. You can become an excellent professional and leader who can improve healthcare.

No matter what type of nursing you practice, the rewards are numerous. Nursing provides a sense of purpose and accomplishment as you help those in need. It is also a career that allows you to learn and grow professionally.

Becoming a nurse graduate from Lewis University can be the start of a meaningful journey that will shape your future. Our program provides hands-on instruction, real-world experience, and supportive faculty to help you achieve success.

At Lewis University, nursing degree programs are designed with flexibility in mind. Our faculty is committed to helping students reach their goals in a supportive and caring environment.

You have the potential to make a difference in people’s lives as a nurse. This New Year is your chance to get started on this rewarding career path. Take the first step today and learn how Lewis University can help you become a nursing professional.

Lewis University

One University Parkway

Romeoville, IL 60446

(815) 836-5250

www.lewisu.edu/nursing