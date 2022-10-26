Community Pulse: MCHS seeks community input on building ideas, offering new courses

Morris Community High School continues to seek community input on potential building renovation ideas through a survey. A link to the survey is available on the MCHS web page at www.morrishs.org under Recent News. As of this writing, we have received more than 800 responses. The survey will remain open through October 31.

Once all of the responses are compiled, they will be shared with the Board so that the next steps can be informed by your input. The survey includes an opportunity for you to provide your contact information if you would be interested in serving on a committee to further study options for renovation.

Once a new school year begins, we almost immediately begin planning for the next school year because registration will soon be upon us. Our teachers have been reviewing the curriculum and thinking about ways to enhance the course offerings in their respective departments.

Several of our teachers have proposed a wide array of new courses for 2023-2024. These courses include Beginning Band, Pre-AP and AP Music Theory, Beginning Class Piano, and Pre-AP and AP Visual Arts. Other course proposals include Hospitality and Tourism, Illinois History, Military History, and AP Pre-Calculus.

These classes represent the efforts made by our teachers to strengthen the opportunities available to our students. Students should be thinking about what they would like to take next year and in subsequent years so that they are ready when registration starts in January.

Our colleagues at Glenbard Township High School District 87 extended an invitation to us to participate in their Glenbard Parent Series (GPS) online events. They have arranged an impressive schedule of virtual sessions with outstanding speakers. There is no pre-registration or cost for attending these online sessions. You can view all the details at www.glenbardgps.org . Even if you do not have teenage children, the sessions cover a wide variety of topics that you may find beneficial.

With the first quarter of the current school year now complete, it is a critical time to remind students that their efforts now determine their likelihood of success this semester and school year. The later it is in the school year, the harder it is to improve a low grade. Take advantage of the help offered by classroom teachers and other faculty members who provide both academic and personal support. Students are often reluctant to ask for help until it is too late, so any encouragement you provide at home can make a huge difference.