Morris man sentenced to 7 years for drug-induced homicide

A 28-year-old Morris man was sentenced to seven years in prison after he pleaded guilty to drug-induced homicide in regard to the death of a Goose Lake woman in March 2020.

Scott Robbins, 28, of Morris, was sentenced by Judge Scott Belt for the Class X felony.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a news release Thursday his heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the victim, and it is his hope this sentence brings them some measure of healing.

“The collaborative work between my office, the Grundy County State’s Attorney and Sheriff’s Department has resulted in an individual being held accountable for bringing dangerous narcotics into the community with tragic results,” Raoul said.

According to Raoul’s office, Robbins delivered bags of narcotics later determined to be fentanyl to the Goose Lake home of Keegan Kenney, 25, Robbins’ former girlfriend on March 25, 2020. Kenney had just returned home from a rehab facility where she was treated for heroin addiction, and died the next day from fentanyl and diphenhydramine intoxication.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department lead the investigation on this case.

“The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office and Andrew Whitfield with the Illinois Attorney General’s office for prosecuting this case involving the death of Keegan Kenney and obtaining a conviction for the charge of drug-induced homicide against Scott Robbins,” said Paul Clampitt, Grundy County Sheriff Department Deputy Chief. “We would also like to recognize the Illinois State Police Forensic Crime Lab for their assistance in the case. Sheriff’s office detectives worked this case and were able to gather evidence through social media sites and cellular phone technology which proved to be valuable information used in gaining a conviction. It has been a long three years for the family members of Keegan Kenney to endure, but we are happy that they now have a resolution and can continue to heal from their loss.”

Raoul’s office co-prosecuted this case with Grundy County State’s Attorney Russ Baker.

“Scott Robbins, operating as a drug dealer, brokered access of heroin or fentanyl to Keegan, someone he supposedly cared about, hours after she got out of rehab and was locked down at her parents’ house,” Baker said. “But for the defendant’s actions, Keegan would be alive, yet he made money off of her addiction that cost her life.”

Deputy Bureau Chief Andrew Whitfield handled the case for Raoul’s Statewide Grand Jury Bureau.