Culver’s restaurants hosting fundraiser for Cal’s Angels

ButterBurgers and Fresh Frozen Custard are always a great choice, but on Sept. 27, guests of Chicagoland Culver’s restaurants will be doing more than enjoying a delicious treat – they’ll be helping their community. On that day, 60 area locations will be donating 10% of all sales to Cal’s Angels, a St. Charles-based pediatric cancer charity.

This includes the Culver’s locations at both 1919 N. Division St. in Morris and at 301 Fairfield Lane in Ottawa.

Last year, 55 independently owned and operated Culver’s locations participated in the fundraiser, raising an astounding $52,000 to benefit Cal’s Angels’ mission. With more restaurants getting involved this year, Culver’s hopes to set a new record for funds raised.

“We’re always looking for ways to give back to the communities we call home, and there couldn’t be a more deserving cause than supporting Cal’s Angels,” said Jim Diverde, owner-operator of 13 Culver’s in the Chicago area. “We’re grateful to the opportunity to give back and eager to have our guests join us in supporting their community.”

To raise the stakes and generate even more funding for Cal’s Angels on the day of the fundraiser, each participating Culver’s will hold a raffle to win free Culver’s for a year. Tickets will be sold for $1 each or six for $5, with 60 lucky winners – one from each participating restaurant – taking home the prize.

Founded in 2007, Cal’s Angels’ mission is to grant wishes, raise awareness and fund research to help kids fighting cancer. The organization is named in honor of Cal Sutter, a 13-year-old from South Elgin who lost his courageous battle with leukemia in 2006.

Cal’s Angels grants wishes to over 200 kids at Chicagoland hospitals each year, in addition to extensive work to fund critical pediatric cancer research being conducted at hospitals in Chicago and beyond. The organization relies on funding from donors and supporters, raising over $17.7 million since its founding.

Beyond the 10% Share Day fundraiser on Sept. 27, donation canisters will be available at participating restaurants throughout the month of September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Guests interested in supporting the fundraiser are encouraged to reach out to their local Culver’s to find out if they’re participating. Contact information for each restaurant can be found at https://www.culvers.com/locator.

To learn more about Cal’s Angels work and impact, visit https://www.calsangels.org/. For more information about how Culver’s supports its communities in Chicagoland and beyond through the Give Local program, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/give-local.