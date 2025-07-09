Morris Cruise Night comes to Downtown Morris on Saturday

Morris Cruise Night will have the streets packed with classic and show cars Saturday night in what looks to be another busy weekend in Downtown Morris.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and this month’s cruise benefits Grundy County Heroes and Helpers. Heroes and Helpers is a non-profit of first responders, their families and community volunteers who aim to help children and families in Grundy County who are enduring loss, trauma, poverty and hardships.

All registration fees and raffle money goes to the beneficiary. There will also be a food tent.

Morris Cruise Night asked on its Facebook page that those bringing a car to Cruise Night allow volunteers to get the streets set up and secured before arriving. Some people typically arrive early to secure a spot.

Also, pets are not allowed per city ordinances, and alcohol is not allowed in the streets.