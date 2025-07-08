5 things to watch ahead of next week’s MLB draft

Locally speaking, there was only one big question two weeks ago during the NBA draft: When and where would Joliet native Jeremiah Fears end up going? The answer to that wound up being the New Orleans Pelicans with the seventh overall pick.

For next week’s MLB draft, though, there are far more questions to be asked.

The 2025 MLB Draft is slated to be held Monday and Tuesday, July 13-14. With that in mind, lets take a look at five big things to watch for in regards to the Herald-News coverage area.

1. Will Jack Bauer go in the first round?

Jack Bauer of Lincoln-Way East. (Hart Pisani)

Bauer has already made a name for himself nationally after he threw a pitch that clocked 102 MPH this season. He actually surpassed that in the playoffs with a 103 MPH toss. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has said there are teams who may have the recent Lincoln-Way East graduate as a first-round pick. There aren’t many lefties who can throw that hard. McDaniel’s final draft rankings have the Mississippi State commit at 61st, which would put him in the late second round, but MLB.com has him at 44, the first pick of the second. Either way, Bauer should be the first player from the area to hear his name called next week.

2. When will Conor Essenburg go?

Lincoln-Way West’s Conor Essenburg throws a pitch during a 2023 game at Lincoln-Way Central. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The back-to-back Herald-News Player of the Year flipped his college commitment from Kansas State to Kentucky earlier this year, but there’s a chance he doesn’t head to college at all. The Lincoln-Way West star put up an all-time season at both the plate and on the mound. His ERA was 0.94 as he tossed 94 strikeouts and had a WHIP of 0.918. He also slashed .464/.591/.909 with a 1.500 OPS and 49 RBIs. As such, he’s seen his draft profile skyrocket with McDaniel ranking him 200th and MLB.com slating him at 221. That would have him around the seventh round, so there’s a chance he could stick with his college commitment and boost his stock even further. That kind of attention gives him options, however.

3. What will Jack Wheeler do?

Morris's Jack Wheeler plays third base during the ICA Senior Baseball All Star Game on Monday, June 30, 2025 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

Morris is saying farewell to an all-time great athlete in Wheeler. In football, he received Division I offers to play tight end. In basketball, he was a walking double-double. In baseball, he’s committed to the University of Illinois. Now, the question will be what decision he makes. It’s widely expected that Wheeler will be selected next week, but when is another story. There’s a chance he doesn’t go until after the 10th round. That would give Wheeler the option of going pro if he wanted to take it, but it might be more appealing to stick with his college commitment if that were the case. Either way, it’s something to keep an eye on.

4. Will CJ Deckinga be drafted?

Minooka’s CJ Deckinga delivers a pitch against Plainfield North on Thursday, May 2, 2024 in Minooka. (Gary Middendorf)

A Minooka senior, Deckinga has been mentioned as a potential draft pick next week since before the season. The Michigan State commit was outstanding at the plate and on the mound his whole career and would warrant selection. It’s not a lock that Deckinga is selected and if he is, Michigan State might still be appealing. No matter what, it’ll be worth keeping an eye on for Tuesday.

5. Will anyone else get the call?

Class 4A super sectional baseball game. Providence Catholic's Enzo Infelise (9) smashes the ball for a homerun during Class 4A super sectional baseball game between Providence at Brother Rice. Monday, June 9, 2025 in Crestwood. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

The four names above have all been getting hype as potential draft selections since before the season. There’s always a chance that other players from the Herald-News area get selected, though. Providence’s Enzo Infelise (a Cincinnati commit) and Nate O’Donnell (Minnesota) are certainly good enough while Deckinga’s teammate Brayden Zilis earned more high school accolades than he did. Joliet Catholic’s Lucas Grant and Lemont’s Jacob Parr are worthy of consideration as well.